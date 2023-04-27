Glen Allen resident Curtis Blair appears on screens all over the world during the NBA playoffs. The former University of Richmond star guard is in his 15th year as an NBA official. He has worked dozens of playoff games.

One set of eyes watching these 2023 playoffs belongs to a man who is particularly proud of Blair’s rise to the profession’s top tier, and to a degree, is responsible for it. That’s Richmond area resident Jerry Stone, a recent inductee to the Virginia High School Hall of Fame and former respected high-school and college official in this region for decades.

Blair, now 52, was 30 and a retired international professional player living in Richmond. He wanted to get back in the game and interviewed for a couple of jobs as an assistant college coach. The long hours and the entry-level pay didn't attract a man interested in starting a family. How about officiating?

"Never thought a minute about that when I played, not in my wildest dreams," Blair said.

That’s where Stone, a Highland Springs and VCU graduate, entered the picture. As a college official in the Colonial Athletic Association during Blair’s career at Richmond, Stone said he noticed Blair’s calm demeanor and understanding of the game. Blair said Stone began asking him if he might have an interest in officiating.

Years passed, as Blair played professionally before settling in Richmond.

“if I remember right, I think Curtis had gone into the banking business,” Stone recalled Wednesday. “He and I happened to pass one day downtown and during the course of the conversation, I asked him again – like I had before – if he had thought anymore about being an official. I just kind of kept on him.

“Eventually, he got back to me. I said, ‘I’ll be glad to guide you through the process and see where it goes.’”

Blair started with a 10-week class taught by Stone and then began working middle-school and junior-varsity games in the Richmond area.

“Nothing else I can add to that,” Stone said. “He did everything else on his own. Curtis is exactly what I thought he was going to be when I recruited him. Understood the game. Had no problems on the floor. Good people management skills. Intelligent, articulate, athletic. He had all the tools and skills. All he had to do was put in his time.”

Blair, a Roanoke native who was the last Spider to average more than 20 points in a season (20.3 in 1991-92) often has identified Stone as the person who introduced him to officiating and served as a mentor.

Stone critiqued Blair three times early in his officiating career and recognized typical rookie mistakes Blair made. But Stone also noticed how quickly Blair adjusted, and how he often called the morning after games with questions, and how eager Blair was to view videos that helped train young officials.

“He paid his dues,” said Stone.

Blair brought an advantage to his new avocation, Stone pointed out. Because of Blair's college and pro careers, he entered area gyms as a respected basketball man.

“He took it and ran with it,” said Stone. “I’m not surprised a bit by what Curtis has done. I certainly wasn’t thinking NBA when I recruited him. I was thinking he could be a great high-school official … He stuck with it and has had a great career.”

After elevating to varsity high-school games, Blair moved into college officiating (ACC, A-10, CAA). Blair then worked in NBA Developmental League (now the G League) for six seasons on his way to the NBA.

By Spiders fans, the 6-foot-3 Blair is remembered for his performance against Syracuse in the 1991 NCAA tournament. In UR’s 73-69 win, the first by a No. 15 seed over a No. 2 seed, Blair scored 18 points with six assists and three steals. Three Syracuse starters in that upset played in the NBA (Billy Owens, LeRon Ellis, Dave Johnson).

Blair scored 1,630 points at UR, was a 1992 captain, and is a member of the school’s athletics hall of fame. He was selected in the second round of the 1992 NBA draft by Houston and went on to play professionally in Australia, Austria and Turkey.

Stone began officiating in 1975. He worked more than 45 years as a teacher, coach, administrator and official. Stone, now retired, officiated 20 state basketball championships, 12 softball championships and two volleyball championships in addition to officiating at the collegiate level.

Stone said he was always looking for young people – “the next generation” - who looked as though they could be officials because of their basketball knowledge, fitness, and people skills.

“The ideal (candidates) are not always people who played,” he said.