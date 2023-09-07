University of Richmond alum Mike Mergenthaler, 34, is in his first season as the hitting coach with Akron, which is in Richmond this week for a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Mergenthaler is in his seventh season in the Cleveland organization. He spent last season as assistant hitting coach with the RubberDucks and was the team’s bench coach in 2021.

Mergenthaler, from Thiells, N.Y., played a couple of seasons as an outfielder in the San Francisco system after leaving UR, and then coached in college (Quinnipiac University). He was a four-year starting Spider (2008-11), hitting around .300 each season while also pitching some.

The Giants selected Mergenthaler in the 32nd round of the 2011 draft, and he reached Triple-A for one game, though his career stalled at the Class A level.

At a Richmond alumni event, he crossed paths with Mark Budzinski, a former Spider (1992-95) who played in the big leagues as an outfielder with Cincinnati. He also played in the Cleveland system and managed at Lynchburg and Akron. With Budzinski's help, Mergenthaler began the interview process for a position in the Cleveland organization in 2016.

Budzinski, who resides in Richmond, now is Toronto's first-base coach.

Richmond Sports Richmond Flying Squirrels 2023 season in photos