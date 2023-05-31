Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Former University of Richmond star forward and graduate Tyler Burton will use his fifth and final season of eligibility at Villanova, he announced on social media Wednesday.

The 6-foot-7 Burton led the Spiders in scoring and rebounding each of the last two seasons. The three-year starter ranks No. 11 on the program's career scoring list (1,634 points) and No. 6 in rebounds (819).

Burton’s decision to return to NCAA competition – a fifth season is permitted because of the NCAA’s adjusted policy regarding athletes who played during the pandemic — at a school other than Richmond may have been a case of desiring a fresh start at a higher level of competition to prepare for a pro career.

Burton’s move from Richmond to Villanova may also have been influenced by the potential of a six-figure Name, Image and Likeness package made available by those representing Wildcats’ interests.

Two texts recently requesting enlightenment from Burton went unanswered.

“Friends of Nova” is a self-described “fan-driven and alumni-led” NIL collective supporting Villanova athletes and is committed “to maximizing opportunities for student-athletes to build their brand and earn compensation.”

The Spiders do not have a third-party collective, at least not one that's been publicly introduced. Coach Chris Mooney said in February that was something "we're looking into." Earlier last season, Mooney said supporters of Richmond basketball had explored launching an NIL collective and left no doubt that he believes one is necessary.

"It's just like another part of the checklist, whereas if you don't have those things, you're just quickly behind," he said. "I think it'll certainly be something that needs to happen."

Burton, from Uxbridge, Mass., averaged 19 points and 7.4 rebounds as a senior. He was twice named second team all-Atlantic 10 Conference. Burton entered his name in the 2022 and 2023 NBA drafts, and then worked out for NBA organizations. Each year, Burton withdrew from draft pools to return to college competition.

In addition to Burton, Villanova has added 6-5 TJ Bamba (Washington State), 6-8 Hakim Hart (Maryland), and 6-9 Lance Ware (Kentucky). The Wildcats finished last season 17-17 (10-10 in the Big East) and lost at Liberty in the opening round of the NIT. Villanova won national championships in 1985, 2016 and 2018.

Richmond last season went 15-18 (7-11 in Atlantic 10).

