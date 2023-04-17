Benedictine cornered the market on former University of Richmond student-athletes in coaching positions.

The Cadets on Monday announced the hiring of basketball coach Bill Dooley, the former Spiders’ forward, assistant and head coach. Dooley, 63, joins a Benedictine coaching roster that includes ex-UR quarterback Greg Lilly as football coach and ex-UR infielder Sean Ryan as baseball coach.

Dooley came back to reside in Richmond during the fall of 2022 and said that he learned about the opening at Benedictine, which has a rich hoops tradition.

“From my time in Richmond, I’ve always had great respect for Benedictine, for what they stand for academically, religiously, the military component of it,” said Dooley, a former UR captain. “I know a lot of alumni.”

Matt Murrer, an ex-Cadets star forward, stepped away as Benedictine’s coach before last season to address unexpected business issues. The team was directed on an interim basis by assistant Corey Bradt.

Dooley, who led UR to a 43-69 record 1993-97, coached a pair of high-school teams in the Philadelphia area 2005-12. Otherwise, he has coached the Irish National Team and at Delaware Valley University. He also was an assistant at Hartford, and on the women’s side at Virginia Tech. Most recently, Dooley scouted for the Brooklyn Nets.

“I’ve tried to stay involved just depending on family stuff and what was available, and where we were and so forth,” he said. “My feeling is we’re very happy to be back in Richmond and I didn’t really have any idea what the situation was at Benedictine until someone brought it to my attention.

“It kind of went from there. It’s a matter of just trying to use my experience to help these young men on the court and off the court. It’s what I’d like to do. It’s what I love doing. So I thought that might be a fit at this particular school. I’m excited about it.”

Dooley will not be a teacher or administrator at Benedictine.

He arrived at UR as a transfer from Catholic University during the early 1980s and became a 6-foot-7 defensive presence. Dooley then joined Dick Tarrant’s Richmond staff and through eight years was part of teams that accomplished unprecedented success in the Colonial Athletic Association and in the NCAA tournament.

When Tarrant retired at UR, Dooley was elevated to head coach.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season