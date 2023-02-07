For the longest time in the University of Richmond’s last game, it seemed as if the wrong Spiders were shooting.

The team’s premier offensive player, 6-foot-7 Tyler Burton, took two shots in the first half against Fordham Sunday, and those came 19:10 apart.

“Something they sought out to do before the game was shut Tyler down. Obviously a great player. I don’t blame them,” said UR forward Matt Grace said of the Rams.

Burton in the second half scored 13 of his 18 in the Spiders’ 68-58 win.

“He finds a way to do it,” said Grace.

The Spiders (12-12, 5-6 Atlantic 10) play at George Washington (11-12, 5-5 A-10) Wednesday at 7 p.m. (available on ESPN+) and the game will bring together the A-10’s top two scorers, Burton (19 ppg) and GW guard James Bishop (20.8 ppg).

Expect lots of whistles.

Burton, with 146 foul shots attempted, and Bishop, with 145, by a wide margin are conference leaders in trips to the free-throw line. They rank among the top 32 in the country in that category.

Burton in the last two Richmond games – 18 of 22 on FTs - has seemed particularly intent on drawing personals, primarily while attacking on offense. Burton drew a season-high nine fouls versus Fordham.

Bishop is in his third season at GW after transferring from LSU.

At the Robins Center on Jan. 4, Burton scored 26 and Bishop countered with 25 as Richmond won 73-63, pulling away in the final five minutes.

"He's a big-time scorer," UR forward Isaiah Bigelow said of Bishop. "Our emphasis (in the first meeting) was to make somebody else beat us."

Though the Spiders are at their best when Burton is regularly scoring, he has determined that issue will not be forced, according to UR coach Chris Mooney.

“A great thing about Tyler is he’s playing to win,” said Mooney.

That sounds obvious, but Mooney’s point was that Burton is more interested in finding a way for Richmond’s offense to be collectively effective rather than reaching or exceeding his scoring average.

“He realizes the balance of, if he takes too many shots or too many drives, that can be disruptive to our own team,” said Mooney.

Bigelow recognizes Burton as "a three-level scorer. He gets those buckets for us when we need them the most."

Burton could actually be considered a four-level scorer. He converts inside, in the mid-range area, from 3-point distance, and at the free-throw line. Bishop is GW's primary ballhandler and a deft penetrator. In addition to his scoring impact, Bishop ranks third in the conference is assists (5.1 apg).

GW's backcourt also features 6-4 gradate student Brendan Adams (16.9 ppg), a transfer from Connecticut.

Before dealing with the Spiders, the Colonials must shake the shock associated with Saturday’s 93-67 loss in Washington to Duquesne. The Dukes dropped a 28-0 first-half run on GW, and led 50-20 at halftime. Duquesne made 17 of 32 3-point attempts.

UR has won six straight and 10 of the last 11 meetings with George Washington, which this season plays under first-year coach Chris Caputo, a former assistant at George Mason and Miami.

This could be the last meeting between the Spiders and Colonials. GW in June announced it would change the nickname it has used since 1926.

“For supporters, the term refers to those who lived in the American colonies, especially those who fought for independence and democracy. For opponents, Colonials means colonizers who stole land and resources from indigenous groups, killed or exiled Native peoples and introduced slavery into the colonies,” according to the school.

Colonials will continue to be used until a new nickname is introduced, which is expected by the 2023-24 academic year.

