PHILADELPHIA – Identifying players with healthy lower extremities was the University of Richmond’s first order of business at La Salle Wednesday night.

The Spiders were down two of their own – former starting guard Jason Nelson and back-up center Mike Walz – and welcomed back starting center Neal Quinn and sixth-man Isaiah Bigelow from injury issues that forced them to miss time.

Sixteen points, 8 assists and 2 blocks from the 7-foot Quinn kept the Spiders right there, but La Salle's Hassan Drame, a 6-7 senior transfer from Saint Peter's, hit two 3s and also made a steal and converted a transition layup in the last 4:24 as the Explorers won 68-62. Drame finished with 16 points.

Richmond (13-14, 6-8 Atlantic 10), which led 58-55 with four minutes remaining, is 1-9 on the road. The Spiders were 4 for 22 from 3-point range. La Salle (13-13, 7-6 A-10), which generated a 9-0 run to take a 64-58 lead with 31.7 seconds left, has won five straight games.

Forward Tyler Burton also scored 16 for UR, which missed a pair of 3s and committed a turnover as La Salle grabbed control late.

"I thought we had opportunities. You have to knock down shots," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "I thought we got to places on the floor that we wanted to. We did all those things well. You have to be ready and willing to knock down a shot."

Quinn sprained his left ankle in the first half of Saturday’s 74-71 win over visiting Loyola Chicago and did not play thereafter. Bigelow did not suit up for that game due to a right foot sprain. Nelson and Walz sprained ankles in Tuesday’s practice. Nelson warmed up before shutting it down, and limped around at Gola Arena with no immobilizing boot, suggesting a short-term issue. Walz wore a boot.

Quinn’s teammates and coaches have repeatedly told him to make more moves and shoot more often. He responded Wednesday with 10 first-half attempts and 12 points before the break, when UR led 29-24. The Spiders committed one first-half turnover, though they dealt with some full-court pressure.

Escape the bloated midsection of the Atlantic 10 Conference standings, which included seven teams with league records of 7-5 to 6-7 heading into Wednesday’s activity. That’s the move to a decent seed in next month’s conference tournament in Brooklyn. That would come with avoidance of starting at Barclays Center among the last six finishers on Tuesday, March 7, as opposed to Wednesday, March 8, or later that week.

“No more excuses about getting ready, or getting used to the season or getting used to the offense, or anything. It’s time to go,” UR forward Matt Grace recently said.

The strategy requires winning some on the road, where Richmond struggled entering Wednesday night. The Spiders were 1-8 as visitors, and entered a stretch with three of four games away from the Robins Center.

At La Salle’s Gola Arena, the second-floor gym with the 3,400-seat capacity where UR had won four straight in the series, the Spiders showed no signs of slippage as a road team, though the Explorers were on a season-best four-game winning streak. Richmond led 7-2 and the advantage grew to 27-19 with three minutes left in the opening half.

This back-and-forth game needed a hero to take control in the second half. The Explorers caught and passed UR 34-33, with 16:07 left, and it remained tight. La Salle kept working behind quick guards Jhamil Brickus, Khalil Bradley and Josh Nickelberry, and the Spiders emphasized Quinn and the interior game.

Quinn changed a couple of Explorers' shots and scored on a power move to give UR a 56-52 lead with 4:52 left.

Richmond had won eight of the previous 10 meetings with La Salle.

Next: The Spiders do not play again until Saint Louis visits the Robins Center on Feb. 21. Then, the Spiders wrap up their regular season with road games at VCU and Saint Joseph’s, and a home game against George Mason, where UR began its A-10 schedule on New Year’s Eve.

