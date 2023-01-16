First Richmond-Rhode Island game at the Robins Center devolved into swinging affair

Tuesday marks Rhode Island’s 12th visit to the Robins Center.

The first is the most memorable.

Behind 22 points and 6 assists from guard Kevin Eastman, the University of Richmond topped the Rams 79-74 on Jan. 12, 1977. The outcome is not what those in the building left discussing.

UR and URI were involved in an on-court brawl that preceded a Rams' assistant coach going after a fan in the seating area. Richmond coach Carl Slone apologized to Rhode Island coach Jack Kraft for the conduct of Spiders supporters.

There seemed to be ample reasons for apologies on both sides.

When was the last college basketball game that included a 10-minute “cooling-off period” late in the first half? This one did.

The Spiders and Rams were sent to their respective locker rooms for the unscheduled break. The Rhode Island assistant, Claude English, aggressively sought a spectator in the seats after being hit by a soda can with a substantial amount of soda still in it.

The extended confrontation’s seeds were planted with two 6-foot-9 players, Richmond’s Bob Boehling and Rhode Island’s Randy Wilds, engaged in very physical play. Boehling began that Wednesday evening with a series of strong interior moves that led to baskets.

Speaking of Boehling after the game, Slone said, “(Wilds) wouldn’t let him move. They got to pushing and shoving, and that turned into slugging.”

Boehling grew weary of the Rams’ aggressive guarding and said, “They pushed me around and I took a swing.”

That skirmish spread among players on the court and English initially entered the fracas as a peacemaker. But a fan came out of the stands – Boehling’s father – and got involved. English landed “a quick left jab,” according to the Times-Dispatch game report, and the glasses of the elder Boehling fell to the floor.

Eventually, things calmed down and both teams congregated in their bench areas. That’s when English was struck in the back by the soda can.

He charged into the stands looking for the thrower before being pulled back to the bench area by Rhode Island players and coaches. The messiness of the situation led officials, coaches and UR administrators to send the teams to their dressing quarters to decompress for 10 minutes.

The remainder of the contest transpired without incident.

Kraft, the Rhode Island coach, after the game told a Richmond reporter, “The fans were disgraceful. It’s good to root for a team, but not to be discourteous to a visitor. Something should be done or Richmond won’t have teams come down here to play them.

“The men behind the bench were the rudest and foulest-mouthed I’ve ever heard.”

Richmond’s coach, Slone, said, “I plan to talk to some of our leaders in the student body. This won’t happen again.”

Heading into Tuesday’s meeting, the Spiders (10-8, 3-2 A-10) are 8-1 at home. The Rams (6-11, 2-3 A-10) are 0-5 as visitors. Richmond comes off Saturday’s 71-63 loss at St. Bonaventure, and Rhode Island comes off Saturday’s 75-65 loss at Massachusetts.

The 7 p.m. meeting will be televised by MASN2.