Flexing freshman: Jason Nelson flashes strong for surging Spiders

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Jason Nelson attacked the basket in transition Wednesday night with only Davidson’s Foster Loyer back on defense.

Nelson, the University of Richmond’s redshirt freshman point guard, essentially went through Loyer, a senior who fouled on the play. Loyer, a preseason all A-10 selection and former Michigan State captain, ended up down on the wood, bounced beyond the baseline by the contact.

Nelson converted the layup, landed upright, flexed with one arm as he looked down at the fallen Wildcat, and then hit the free throw.

This sort of sequence did not happen earlier this season for Nelson, a former star at John Marshall High.

As the season progresses, there seem to be fewer shaky moments and more assertive ones from the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Nelson. He had his share of goofs at Davidson, where Richmond won 61-57, the Spiders’ seventh victory in their last nine games.

Nelson finished with three turnovers and zero assists in 32 minutes. The good shaded the bad. He made four 3-pointers (six attempts) and scored 16 for UR (10-7, 3-1 A-10). Each of those points was badly needed in a tight, low-scoring contest, the Spiders’ first road victory of the season.

“We have this long line of great guards, and it’s really hard for anybody to measure up to, and very difficult as a freshman,” Chris Mooney, who’s in his 18th season as Richmond’s coach, said after the win at Davidson. “Now you’re in a position where how we play and what we emphasize includes the point guard being an aggressive offensive player.”

Speaking of Nelson, Mooney added, “And he is that.”

Nelson scores in a variety of ways, as demonstrated at Davidson. He leads the pack occasionally in transition. He gets into the lane and through traffic. He’s working on a floater. He can hit the 3, as the Wildcats learned.

And now he flexes, a reflection of enhanced confidence since the Spiders opened on Nov. 7 with a win over VMI.

“I got comfortable,” said Nelson, who sat out last season at UR while five-year starter Jacob Gilyard commanded the point-guard position, and didn’t have a senior season at John Marshall because of the pandemic. “At first, I was a little nervous. This is the first time back in a couple of years.

“But now, I’m getting used to it. I’m getting more aggressive. As a team, our chemistry’s getting better. And I’m loving it.”

Nelson was vital for UR at Davidson (9-8, 2-3 A-10) because the Spiders didn’t get a strong first half from senior forward Tyler Burton, who had scored 20 or more in six straight games. Burton against the Wildcats missed four of five first-half shots and had 4 points at the break. He finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals (5 turnovers) and hit key free throws in the final minute.

Without early scoring from Burton, Richmond still led 33-30 at halftime because Nelson had contributed 12 points, 2 more than his season average coming in.

“That (balance) does have to show up in that we have plenty of good players and Tyler is so dynamic that it’s hard to take him out because of every part of the game he impacts, especially rebounding. But he wasn’t going as well and we were able to continue to score,” said Mooney.

“We need to keep improving. I think generally over time, we’ve been a program that does that.”

Notes: Spiders reserve guard Connor Crabtree, who plays an average of four minutes, was unavailable at Davidson because of a sprained ankle suffered early this week in practice … Richmond plays at St. Bonaventure (8-9, 2-2 A-10) Saturday at 2:30 p.m., and that game will be televised by the USA Network ... Davidson visits George Mason Saturday at noon.