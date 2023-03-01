Andre Gustavson gradually became a fan favorite at the Robins Center through five seasons as a University of Richmond basketball player. He has two theories about why this happened.

“I’m not a flashy guy,” said Gustavson. “I just do what the team needs to win. So maybe that’s something people are able to relate to.”

The second reason?

“Maybe the ‘Goose’ nickname is just fun to scream,” said Gustavson.

Richmond fans yell “Goose” when the 6-foot-5 graduate student is introduced as a member of the starting lineup, when he makes a basket, and when he disrupts an opponent’s offense with defense.

Gustavson’s familiar and catchy nickname will fade from UR’s arena following Saturday’s date against George Mason. It’s the Spiders’ final regular-season game and the school will honor its seniors: Gustavson, 6-9 Matt Grace and 6-7 Tyler Burton, who has another season of eligibility if he chooses to use it, as well as 6-6 Connor Crabtree (missed almost all of this season with injuries) and walk-on Gabe Arizin.

Among the aforementioned, Gustavson took the greatest leap of faith to UR, from his home in Helsinki, Finland. And the Spiders basketball program took a chance, too.

Gustavson stood out in Finland, but acknowledged that, “It’s hard to recruit overseas, especially the guard position because the (NCAA) coaches just don’t know what the competition is actually like. An average player playing against really bad players could look very good on tape.

“If you’ve never seen him in person, it’s hard to assess that, and not a lot of programs have money to fly their coaches overseas to watch players.”

The Richmond staff invited Gustavson to campus for an official recruiting visit, and what amounted to a two-workout trial at the Robins Center. Gustavson came to the U.S. with his mother, and during that month was also going through some of his compulsory military training in Finland.

“It was a very stressful time, I would say,” said Gustavson, who was also invited to visit Stephen F. Austin and Vermont. Neither of those trips developed.

“Landing (in Richmond), it was very warm for April. I’m coming from like 30-degree weather, it’s cold and windy, to like 70 degrees in April. I was very surprised,” said Gustavson, who had previously made brief visits to the U.S. “The first thing that caught me off guard was all the coaches meeting me at the airport. That kind of hospitality was new to me.

“They really wanted me to be there.”

He did well in the workouts at UR, despite travel fatigue, Coach Chris Mooney offered a scholarship, and Gustavson has been a five-year member of the Richmond rotation.

Through the early years of Gustavson’s Spiders’ career, he considered the possibility of leaving and becoming a professional player in Finland. But he enjoyed UR, and had promised his mother that he’d complete his college education.

Gustavson earned an undergraduate degree in marketing and finance, and is in his first year of a two-year track to add a master’s of business administration at UR.

Playing professionally “was a priority coming into college,” he said. “Five years later, things have changed. There are things I have to weigh out and see what’s the best step.”

Note: The Spiders and Patriots tip off at 12:30 Saturday at the Robins Center. The game will be televised by the USA Network.

