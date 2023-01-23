For 7-footers, elevated expectations. Spiders believe their ceiling is higher with Neal Quinn.

The University of Richmond has a 7-footer for the first time since 1989. He’s capable, and the Spiders aren’t taking full advantage. That’s the vibe coming from the UR camp.

Neal Quinn, the 7-0 transfer from Lafayette, averages 8.1 points while shooting 58.3%. He leads Richmond (11-9, 4-3 Atlantic 10) in assists (2.75 apg). That solid contribution falls short of what the Spiders could be accomplishing with Quinn as the team’s ball-distributing, post-scoring presence, UR coach Chris Mooney suggested this season on multiple occasions.

The Spiders average 68.6 points, which ranks 10th among 15 league teams. In seven conference games, the Spiders have averaged 65.1 points, and that ranks 13th.

“Neal Quinn being aggressive is one of our primary focuses. And I think if he’s more aggressive, the things that come off of that are really, really valuable,” said Mooney, whose Spiders visit Massachusetts (11-8, 2-5 A-10) Wednesday night in a game that is available on ESPN+.

“Everybody has a little bit more room on the court, more cuts are open, things like that.”

Quinn, a 250-pounder from Allendale, N.J., played the last three seasons at Lafayette, primarily against Patriot League competition. He said that his decision to leave Lafayette and come to Richmond was in part due to his desire to get involved with a superior strength-and-conditioning program that would accelerate his physical development.

Quinn at this stage of his career is not a powerful interior presence or a strong finisher against A-10 big men, but he is skillful around the basket, with effective footwork. Mooney praises his defense.

Quinn continues to regularly get the ball in the low post, and when he does during home games, the Robins Center crowd comes alive. Fans enthusiastically urge Quinn to make a move, use his height advantage, and convert a high-percentage shot.

His passing habit, however, often seems to override his interest in assertively taking the ball to the basket.

Increased Quinn scoring ambition in the lane would force defenses to pay greater attention to him – so tall, so close to the rim, so likely to make shots - and allow additional space for Quinn’s teammates to maneuver and shoot, in Mooney’s estimation.

“We need to score from the inside more,” said the coach. “I think we’re a good shooting team and scoring from the inside helps all of that.”

Quinn, also offered by Pitt, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Loyola Chicago on his way out of Lafayette, attempted a season-high 11 shots and scored 14 in UR’s 64-57 win over visiting Rhode Island on Jan. 17. After that game, Mooney said of Quinn, “He could be even more aggressive.”

Quinn, who has another season of eligibility beyond this one, from a height perspective leads one of the taller teams in Mooney’s 18 seasons. He starts with 6-9 Matt Grace, 6-7 Tyler Burton, 6-5 Andre Gustavson and 5-10 Jason Nelson. Isaiah Bigelow, who’s 6-7, and 6-5 Jason Roche typically are the Spiders’ first two reserves.

Richmond’s last 7-0 player was Gary Rich (Class of 1989), a transfer from Ohio State who participated in 14 games and scored 8 points with 14 rebounds during his two seasons as a Spider. The 320-pound Rich went on to spend 14 years as a professional wrestler, most of them as “The Dragon Master.”

The hand dealt a 7-footer on the basketball court remains now as it was when Rich played for Richmond.

Of Rich, former UR assistant coach and later head coach Bill Dooley said, “The expectations are too great. If he's just OK, people expect him to be good. If he's pretty good, people think he should be a superstar."