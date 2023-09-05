Tristan Wheeler took part in 17 tackles, with a sack among three stops for losses, against Morgan State in the University of Richmond’s opener last Saturday.

The next Spider on the tackles list had six, which should communicate what Wheeler, a 6-foot-2, 228-pound redshirt senior inside linebacker from Bethlehem, Pa., means to UR.

Three times, Wheeler has been named first team all-CAA Football and is shooting for his third consecutive season of more than 100 tackles. He gets some on special teams as well as defense, and Wheeler returned a Morgan State kickoff for 12 yards in the Spiders’ 17-10 loss.

Is Wheeler, who ranks among the top 10 career tacklers in program history, good enough to have made a bold mark in a major college football conference had he been given that runway? Saturday will provide evidence one way or another.

The Spiders visit Michigan State (1-0).

“We all look forward to that big FBS game. It’s been UVa, Virginia Tech, those type of schools the last few years (for UR). Having a Big Ten team and going up to their place is definitely exciting,” said Wheeler, a two-time captain who has started 38 consecutive games.

“Just having fun in those games and going out there and showing that we can compete with anyone, getting some confidence, and just feeding off the atmosphere, it’s a great time. We all look forward to it.

“As for the older guys who look forward to playing at the next level, it’s a good game for us to compete and show that we can compete against top talent in the country.”

Another Spider with a realistic goal of playing professional football is 6-5, 324-pound offensive tackle Ryan Coll, a redshirt senior from Gainesville. Also a captain, Coll was named a 2022 second team FCS All-American by the Associated Press.

“FCS schools often get overlooked, I think,” said Coll, a high school tight end who first played offensive line in 2021, at UR.

Personal agendas lag way behind what Wheeler said he and teammates would like to see the Spiders establish in game two of his final collegiate season. Morgan State was picked to finish fourth in the six-team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Richmond was 9-0 against MEAC competition before Saturday.

Spiders coach Russ Huesman, who’s in his seventh year, classified the defeat as “probably one of the most disappointing losses since I’ve been here. No question about that.” UR was ranked No. 18 in the Stats Perform Preseason Top 25 Poll, and picked third in the CAA Football preseason poll.

Richmond’s defense held Morgan State to 213 yards, with Wheeler out front.

“He’s an awesome player and an awesome kid,” Huesman said of Wheeler. "Sideline to sideline, he’s really good. He’s a great leader ... We’ve got really good players on the defensive side of the ball.”

On offense, the Spiders lost three fumbles and redshirt freshman Kyle Wickersham, responsible for one of the fumbles, threw an interception. The Spiders played their first game with co-offensive coordinators Winston October (receivers coach, play-caller) and Adam Ross (offensive line). UR rushed for 95 yards, and was three for 12 on third-down opportunities.

“The first thing I said to the offensive staff is we’ve got to look at what we can do well,” Huesman said. “I think we’ll be a little different team offensively this week.”

He suggested UR may focus on the basics and simplify the game plan used against Morgan State.

Of Wickersham, who completed 23 of 30 for 169 yards, Huesman said, “I thought for his first start, he did fine.”

Wickersham was sacked five times for minus-29 yards and still led UR in rushing with 39 yards on 21 carries. Wickersham was not often given time to allow pass plays to develop.

“The one good thing is he didn’t seem rattled at all out there,” said Huesman. “Sometimes that can happen to a (first-time starter). Whether he was perfect or not, no he wasn’t, but he didn’t get rattled. He kept fighting.

“We’ve got to do a better job around him, of helping him, for sure.”

Notable: Richmond last defeated an FBS opponent in 2016, when the Spiders won 37-20 at Virginia ... UR has never played Michigan State, which opened with a 31-7 win over Central Michigan. The Spiders last met a Big Ten opponent in 2015, when they fell at Maryland 50-21 ... Richmond will earn a $650,000 guarantee for the trip to Michigan State.

