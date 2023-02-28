Maggie Doogan qualifies as a force multiplier. The University of Richmond women’s basketball team seems to play better when the freshman is involved.

Since the 6-foot-2 Doogan became a starter 10 games ago, UR is 7-3. She averages 14.4 in Atlantic 10 Conference competition, and in league games ranks third in 3-point percentage (43.8, 2.2 3s per game), 11th in field-goal percentage (48.4).

“We’re a lot more explosive with her out there. Obviously, she’s a great player. She can score. She can make plays happen,” UR coach Aaron Roussell said. “But I think it kind of also opens things up for other people. She’s just such a tough cover that her being on the floor has helped (numerous Spiders).”

Doogan, the daughter of a high school coach and a resident of Broomall, Pa., began the season coming off the Spiders’ bench. She suffered a hand injury that kept her out for all of December. Doogan made her early-January return as a reserve, but that did not last long.

The Spiders (18-9, 8-6 A-10) have won five of their last six games heading into this week’s conference tournament at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. As the fifth seed, UR (picked eighth in A-10 preseason poll) opens Thursday at 1:30 p.m., against either No. 12 Dayton or No. 13 VCU. Those teams meet in Wednesday’s first round.

“Like everybody this time of year, we have to make shots,” said Roussell, who’s in his fourth season. “I think maybe we’re a little less reliant on that than we have been in other years. I do think we have a better defense and we’ve been better on the boards this year.

“Not being sufficient in either category last year really limited, I thought, our ceiling. How we’ve been defending here as of late, and how we’ve been pretty solid on the boards, you combine that with our offense and I think the ceiling is incredibly high for this year’s tournament.”

The tournament’s top seed is Massachusetts. The championship game will start Sunday at noon, and be televised by ESPNU. The CBS Sports Network will carry Saturday’s semifinals, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The A-10 tournament winner captures the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Richmond last advanced to the NCAAs in 2005.