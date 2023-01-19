'Freedom of movement' is NCAA emphasis, a big deal for Spiders versus VCU

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee issued a directive to men’s basketball officials before this season to continue efforts to reduce physicality.

The committee encourages “freedom of movement” for offensive players with the goal of games proceeding with a greater degree of fluidity, and as a byproduct, more points. This initiative was launched in 2015.

At the University of Richmond, that NCAA emphasis dovetails with successful execution of the cut-and-pass, half-court system the Spiders have employed since Chris Mooney became coach in 2005. The freedom-of-movement concept is never more important for UR than when it meets VCU, historically known for its defensive aggressiveness.

The Spiders (11-8, 4-2 A-10) host the Rams (14-5, 5-1 A-10) Friday night at 7 in a game that will be televised by ESPN2.

"A big part of VCU is their defense, their full-court pressure and just kind of like that pressure that they bring," said UR fifth-year forward Matt Grace.

Among the 12 members on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee is Virginia Union coach Jay Butler.

“A lot of coaches teach when an offensive player is cutting through, touch the guy,” Butler said Thursday. “Right now, college basketball, they’re looking for scoring, so they’re kind of freeing up the offensive guy. So the hands on, they’re calling that touch foul because they’re looking for free movement, and that’s either with the ball or without the ball.

“It’s creating a more exciting game, and you’re starting to see a lot of high-scoring games ... That’s always going to be a hot topic, just trying to free the game up.”

When Richmond’s 7-foot Neal Quinn and the 6-9 Grace establish position and receive entry passes in low-post areas, they expect some level of officials’ protection from excessively physical defense, and they presume they’ll be held to the same standard when they guard.

When Spiders Tyler Burton and Andre Gustavson cut through a defense without ball possession, they expect a relatively clean path through traffic without hip checks and forearm bumps that disrupt offensive timing, and UR defensive coverage is likely to develop comparably.

“It’s important for us to move freely because even if we aren’t able to throw the ball to the guy cutting, there’s a certain next part of the play that the movement creates,” said Mooney. “And if that guy can’t move freely, then the next part of the play is somewhat stagnated.”

If Richmond point guard Jason Nelson gets trapped by a pair of defenders, he expects that he won’t be crowded in such physically constrictive way that he is essentially paralyzed, and Nelson will follow the same guidelines when he traps on defense.

“Freedom of movement, I think that’s what makes the game enjoyable, pretty, and brings fans to the game. So I think the less contact you can have, the better,” said Mooney. “I do think that the emphasis should continue to be that there’s freedom of movement, whether you have the ball or don’t have the ball.”

That allows players’ abilities “to be the highlight of the game,” Mooney added.

According to NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee, officials’ additional focus and attention this season should be devoted to hand checking or bumping the ball handler, calling displacement fouls on back-down plays in the post, and all screening plays that involve contact.