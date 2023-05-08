Lots of hugging took place among University of Richmond players and coaches after the Spiders won the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s lacrosse championship Saturday.

Nobody on the Robins Stadium artificial surface initiated more embraces than midfielder Brandon Smith. It may have been his way of saying “thank you.”

Smith, a Douglas Freeman High graduate, played four years at Division III Randolph-Macon and shifted to UR for a graduate-transfer season.

“It was a great group of guys that helped me and let me grow with them and become part of the family that we have here now,” said Smith, a 6-foot-3 185-pounder. “These are going to be some of my best friends for life.”

Smith considered job offers after graduating from R-MC, but said he concluded, “I’ve got the rest of my life to work. So let’s go have some fun, let’s go see if we can win something.

"And we did.”

He has played in all 15 Spiders games. Atlantic 10 champion Richmond (11-4) starts its NCAA tournament experience at second-seeded Virginia (11-3) Saturday at noon.

“Right away, I knew he was a guy who could help us with his experience,” said UR associate head coach Paul Richards. “And put him on any field. He’s going to be one of the most athletic guys.”

Smith was an all-ODAC selection at R-MC as a senior, and a four-year regular.

“He has fit in personally and athletically,” UR coach Dan Chemotti said of Smith. “He may have played four years of DIII lacrosse, but he’s a DI athlete, for sure.”

Smith had a bonus season of eligibility due to the NCAA’s policy regarding student-athletes whose careers were impacted by the pandemic. Richards is close friends with members of the R-MC staff, and they highly recommended Smith.

For his graduate-transfer season, Smith also explored Villanova, High Point and Loyola. Richmond was coming off a season in which it won the 2022 Southern Conference championship, and Smith said the Spiders’ tradition of successful teams influenced him. He was very familiar with the program because of his local roots.

“At Randolph-Macon, I had a bunch of fun, but due to COVID, I got the extra year and Richmond was really close to home and it just felt right to come back home,” said Smith. “Winning definitely means a lot to me, and I felt like I could do that the best here.”

The speed of Division I lacrosse, Smith learned, is considerably faster than that of Division III. Some acclimation on that front was required. Otherwise, the transition went fairly smooth, according to Smith and teammate Jake Saunders, one of the A-10’s top defensive players.

“He’s done an unbelievable job stepping into this program and just being a leader,” Saunders said of Smith. “He has really bought into what we believe in here at Richmond. “

NCAA TOURNAMENT TIMES TWO: While the Spiders' men will visit the Cavaliers at noon Saturday in the first round, the UR women’s team (16-3) faces Marquette (15-3) Friday at 5 p.m., in Chapel Hill, N.C.

This is the third time that the UR women’s team and the men’s team both advanced to their NCAA tournaments. They also did so in 2018 and 2019.

