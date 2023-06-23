Stephen Butler has the distinction of working for the University of Richmond director of athletics and also having worked for the director of athletics at VCU.

Ed McLaughlin, the VCU AD, hired Butler for an administrative position at Niagara in 2011, when McLaughlin was Niagara AD. Recently, UR AD John Hardt hired Butler as Spiders’ deputy athletic director and chief operating officer.

Butler, age 39, succeeds David Walsh, who is retiring after 23 years at UR and 33 in college athletics.

Butler, married and the father of four, graduated from Buffalo’s Medaille University, which is closing in August because of financial reasons. He started a career in college athletics after working in professional sports.

Butler spent the last 12 years at Niagara after working at Syracuse from 2006-11. He sat down with The Times-Dispatch this week to offer insight on:

How his path led to college athletics administration

I wanted to work in professional sports. I thought going to a pro sports market (Buffalo) with as many teams as they had made a lot of sense. It made some sense to go to this school where the opportunities to advance my career – at that time in pro sports – was kind of what I wanted to do.

I interned for the Buffalo Sabres. I really started to enjoy pro sports. It was the year before the lockout hit (the NHL lost its 2004-05 season due to a labor dispute). All the folks I was working with, or for, at the Sabres were furloughed and I was like, "Geez, this is not a quality of life I want to live through." At the time, I said, "College athletics seems to be pretty stable."

The attraction of UR

Coming to the University of Richmond was attractive (because of) the brand, the academic prowess that this institution has, it just really aligns with who I am, really developing the holistic person, right? It’s beyond athletics. It’s beyond academics. It’s also what we can do to make them great citizens.

The influence of Simon Gray, the Niagara AD since 2014 and a UR grad who worked in Spiders’ athletic administration

Simon definitely exposed me to this opportunity. Him being a Richmond grad, I think Richmond was always something we would talk about and then at Niagara we would draw inspiration from what Richmond was doing. From that aspect, I was always following (the Spiders) from afar.

Fair and accurate to say what you did at Niagara will be what you will be doing at Richmond?

I think it’s very fair to say that. We’re a lean staff up there. When a job needed to be completed, "Sure, I’ll do it." Scope of role here is very similar, if not the same. The biggest difference is the stage is different and the platform I get to speak on is much greater and better at Richmond. And that’s really what drew me to this opportunity.

What a deputy AD does

I’m here to help support the leader, that obviously being (VP/AD John Hardt) and how we lead this organization, and provide some perspective to him ... What I’m here to do is best serve the student-athletes but then also the person I work for, John, and really carrying out his vision. I’m here to quality control check, makes sure we’re hitting those marks.

Thoughts on Name Image and Likeness and the transfer portal

It’s a blessing and a curse is what I would say about Name, Image and Likeness. I think there are tremendous opportunities … for athletes to capitalize on their talents. In public perception, it’s (believed by some) that we’re treating these student-athletes horribly. I just don’t know that we’ve spoken to the masses in an appropriate way to show the value that we add to a young person’s life.

Name, Image and Likeness is not regulated as much as it should be or could be, and it seems like we just rushed to turn on the switch and we never fully thought through how to do this through an equity standpoint.

Transfer portal, I think we need to tone down our hypocrisy. Coaches leave and go from one school to the next. To say a student-athlete can’t do it is really hypocritical.

Do you hope an AD job is in your future?

Career aspiration, I always used to be pounding on the chest, "I’m going to be a Division I athletic director!" I think ultimately I would want to progress my career in a manner that’s best for where it’s at. Prior to having kids, everything was for the athletic director chair.

And quite frankly, now it’s more I want to work with and for quality people. While it’s still out there that I would like to pursue it and have an opportunity to, I’d be perfectly content being in a supportive role for a very long time.

