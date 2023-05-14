The hands are low, down by his belt low, as he prepares to swing.

This is the adjustment VCU center fielder AJ Mathis made at about midseason.

“At the beginning of the year, I was having a problem getting to inside pitches, just being on time,” said Mathis, a redshirt senior from Tampa, Fla. “So (coaches) moved me lower, and it’s been working for me.”

That approach from the left-handed batter did the job in the bottom of the ninth inning for the Rams against the University of Richmond Sunday at The Diamond. VCU had runners on first and third with one out in a 3-3 game.

“I just wanted to put the ball in play,” said Mathis.

He hit a chopper to the right side, and it bounded over the head of UR first baseman Jake Elbeery with the Spiders' infield drawn in. The winning run scored for VCU’s 4-3 victory.

The Rams trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning before rallying to take two of three in this Atlantic 10 Conference series.

Playing well at The Diamond is always imperative for VCU (25-27, 11-10 A-10). It’s also very important this season for Richmond (22-26, 11-9 A-10). The A-10 tournament will be played on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard May 23-27.

First-year VCU coach Bradley LeCroy said Mathis was the right man in the batter's box at the right time for the Rams.

“To have a guy like AJ come up, who’s one of the best bat-to-ball guys in the country … he’s going to put the ball in play,” said LeCroy. “Nobody else in our lineup we’d rather be up in that situation to put the ball in play. We knew he was going to come through.”

Following his game-winning single to right, Mathis kept running (after the decisive run scored) into right field, where he was caught by a bunch of sprinting teammates ready to celebrate a win over their rival.

Mathis, VCU’s leadoff batter, finished Sunday with a pair of hits and is now batting .365, which ranks among the A-10's top 10. He entered the series ranked 10th nationally in runs scored.

As for the low hands Mathis features at the plate …

“Early in the year, he was making a lot of contact, but his hands were so high that all he was doing was hitting ground balls,” said LeCroy, a former Clemson assistant who succeeded Shawn Stiffler (now at Notre Dame) last August.

Having Mathis drop his hands put him “on-plane with the baseball,” said LeCroy. “And it has worked.”

In the three-game series, Mathis went 5 for 13 with 3 RBI and 3 runs.

Richmond won Friday’s game 16-10. VCU bounced back to win Saturday’s game 9-8 by scoring a run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and then duplicated that walk-off feeling with three ninth-inning runs Sunday.

“I’m not happy. We should have won all three games,” said UR coach Tracy Woodson.

The Spiders and Rams are still fighting to secure spots in the A-10 tournament at The Diamond. Seven of 12 league teams qualify. The Rams grabbed some down-the-stretch momentum in this series, according to LeCroy.

“It’s been great,” LeCroy, in his office following Sunday’s victory, said of his first season at VCU. “We’ve obviously dealt with a lot of injuries, especially on the mound. It has been a little bit of a roller coaster. But the one thing I will say is these guys in this clubhouse, they compete every day.

“They showed it again this weekend. We lost a really tough game on Friday night. But we came back and won the series, and the way we won it today just shows the belief and confidence they have.”