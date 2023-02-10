A Golden family reunion coincides with Loyola Chicago’s Saturday visit to the University of Richmond.

Bryce Golden, a 6-foot-9 Ramblers starter who averages 5.3 points and 3 rebounds, is a graduate transfer from Butler and the younger brother of Grant Golden, who last season concluded an outstanding career at UR.

Their mother, Ellen DePoy-Golden, resides in Richmond, and is also the mother of Spiders assistant coach David Boyden, who attended Hermitage High and as a former Panthers' basketball star is a member of that school's hall of fame.

Grant Golden, 6-10 and a standout on the Denver Nuggets G League team in Grand Rapids, Mich., is expected to attend Saturday’s game. Grant Golden is the second-leading scorer in Richmond history (2,246), and third-leading rebounder (1,015).

“I’m excited about it,” said Bryce Golden, a Richmond native who grew up in Winchester and attended high school in Maryland. “I think it’s pretty fitting that as my college career is winding down, that’s one of the last places I’m going to play.

“The whole family will be there. Grant, David and I. Hopefully we can get a good picture.”

Golden considers several Spiders friends from numerous visits with his older brother in Richmond over the years, among them 6-9 Matt Grace, who said, “Always good to have a Golden in the Robins Center.”

Said Golden: “I know there are going to be some smiles (pre-game). I know those guys pretty well, especially the ones who played with my brother. But once the game starts, it’s going to be a high level of competition."

As Golden saw the early stages of his older brother’s college career develop very nicely at UR, he said he thought about following in those footsteps and becoming a Spider. The potential of playing alongside his brother “was intriguing to me, for sure,” said Golden.

“But being the younger brother, I kind of wanted to blaze my own trail and kind of do my own thing. But it was definitely a consideration,” said Golden.

He added that as things turned out, “I wouldn’t change my path I took for the world. I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.”

UR coach Chris Mooney said he recruited the younger Golden, but “I made a promise to his mom that I would never talk to Grant about recruiting Bryce. Because I love Grant. I loved what he was doing (at UR). I didn’t want him to think that we were just trying to capitalize on that relationship to get Bryce.

“At the end of the day, he had good years at Butler in the Big East, and he went to another good program. I think the world of him. I’ve gotten to know him really well because of how close he and (Grant) are. I’m always rooting for him.”

Golden started three seasons at Butler. When Golden determined he was leaving Butler after earning his degree in sports media with a minor in journalism, he and Richmond coaches did not discuss becoming a Spider for a season as a graduate, permitted because of modified NCAA eligibility rules due to the pandemic.

He said he saw Loyola offering the same sort of family environment he enjoyed at Butler. Golden is known for providing a physical defensive presence and contributes most of his offensive work close to the basket.

“He’s really good at doing the little things,” said Grace. “He’s not like a big scorer or anything like that. He definitely has the ability to do that, but he’s somebody who’s a great defender.”

Boyden has spent a decade as a Division I basketball assistant. He joined the Richmond staff in mid-June from UNC Greensboro. The 6-8 Boyden, a 1998 graduate of Hermitage, played and coached at Western Kentucky, and also worked on staffs at Radford, Tennessee Tech, Eastern Kentucky and Georgia. Boyden played in three NCAA tournaments for Western Kentucky, where he scored 1,167 points from 1999-2003.

The Spiders (12-13, 5-7 Atlantic 10), who have lost six of their last eight, and Ramblers (8-15, 2-9 A-10), who have lost 10 of their last 12, are trying to generate momentum for next month’s league tournament in Brooklyn. N.Y.

Saturday's game begins at 4 p.m., and will be televised by ESPNU.

