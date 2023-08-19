Mikey Jarmolowich “touched the rock” heading into the University of Richmond’s first preseason practice on Aug. 4. The Spiders, almost without exception, regularly do that.

Patting the football-sized gray stone with the Spiders' logo etched into it while entering and exiting Robins Stadium is believed to bring good fortune. This routine is typically performed in silence.

Not for Jarmolowich. Not on Aug. 4.

“New chapter,” he said while reaching for the rock, which is perched on a pedestal. He bent at the waist to stare directly at it.

“Day one,” Jarmolowich said, smiling.

He is a fifth-year safety, but in his first season at UR, having graduated from Colgate with a degree in economics. For Jarmolowich, this is starting over at a place at which he wanted to begin years ago.

“I would have loved to come to Richmond originally, however, they didn’t offer me a scholarship out of high school,” said Jarmolowich, a 6-foot-1 205-pounder from Summit, N.J. “And so I decided to go to Colgate. I had a great experience there, a great time playing football, and (earned) a great degree.

“Once I entered the transfer portal, I had this wonderful opportunity to come down to Richmond, and it was high on my list personally. And I took advantage of that opportunity.”

Jarmolowich was Colgate’s second-leading tackler last season on a 3-8 team and the fourth-leading tackler in 2021, when Colgate finished 5-6.

“He’s been really good. We like him a lot,” UR coach Russ Huesman said of Jarmolowich. “He’s got a lot of instincts. You can tell he’s played a lot of college football. He’s got a lot of smarts to him.

“He is going to be an extremely valuable member of our football team this year, no question.”

Based on Richmond’s two scrimmages and practices, Jarmolowich may not start, but he will be highly involved as a fifth defensive back and on special teams. He judges the fit at Richmond as comfortable so far.

“One of the nice things is the defenses are very similar between Richmond and Colgate. It’s been a kind of easy transition. There have been some hiccups, and a little bit of a learning curve, but I’ve taken in a lot of it,” said Jarmolowich.

His father, Mike, was a linebacker and captain at Maryland. His brother, Jake, is a junior safety at Holy Cross.

Jarmolowich’s time at Delbarton High in New Jersey included two unusual, impressive tidbits. He scored five defensive touchdowns as a senior on a combination of scoop-and-scores and interception returns.

“I was just fortunate to be in the right spot and just make the most of that opportunity on the field,” said Jarmolowich.

Also, it seems he was as good in lacrosse, perhaps better, as he was in football. Jarmolowich was named all-state in lacrosse. Under his Richmond jersey Saturday was a sweat-soaked shirt that featured the Delbarton lacrosse logo.

“Lacrosse, originally it’s been like you always got recruited in like middle school and stuff,” said Jarmolowich. “I didn’t really want to waste my summers, or kind of the money, to do those travel teams and things like that. I’ve always been passionate about football, and so I stuck with that.”

Jarmolowich said that a very late opportunity to play lacrosse at Maryland came his way as a senior in high school, but he stayed with his commitment to Colgate and its football program, “and never looked back.”

He arrived at UR in June, started workouts with his new teammates at that time, and joined an experienced secondary.

“I’ve made great strides from day one to whatever day we are now, and it’s just going to keep getting better,” Jarmolowich. “I feel great.”

The Spiders held their second and final scrimmage Saturday at Robins Stadium. The offense, the August question mark of this team, wasn’t as sharp as it was in the first scrimmage last Saturday.

“We dropped probably a little bit too many balls out here today,” said Huesman. “But I think for the most part, we’re coming along where we need to be. We had some starters not out here today (or) in very limited roles.

"I told them, ‘We’ve got two weeks left until we play a game.’” UR opens against visiting Morgan State on Sept. 2.

Notable: Huesman said there has been no contact between the Spiders and former VMI star linebacker Stone Snyder (Monacan High), who began preseason camp at Virginia Tech but left the program. Snyder seriously considered UR before committing the the Hokies.

