Grant Golden spent six years as a University of Richmond basketball player, the result of a medical redshirt season and extended eligibility related to the pandemic.
The legacy of
the Spiders’ No. 2 all-time leading scorer continues, in a way, with UR’s latest arrival, guard Mikkel Tyne. Tyne, an incoming freshman whose signing was announced by Richmond on June 9, came from Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Md.
Tyne’s coach there was Dan Prete, who coached Golden at St. James School in Hagerstown, Md., before Golden played at UR 2016-22 and helped the Spiders to the
A-10 championship in his final season.
The Commanders aren't coming back, and now Richmond has big decisions to make
Goochland grad Zack Potts turned D3 national title into a DI opportunity, and hopes for more
German transfer to VCU hoops program returns home weeks after arriving in Richmond
Shyndigz owners to open boutique hotel, new market on Cary Street
Bill Lohmann's farewell column: Once more, with feeling
Legendary Richmond spot Carytown Burgers & Fries is for sale
Virginia budget negotiations break down over tax cuts, special session next?
Police identify driver killed in Chesterfield crash
UPDATE: Driver of tractor-trailer that went off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel has died, officials say
Opinion: Expelling the outlaws: Morrissey, Chase get their comeuppance
Insiders say Richmond’s organ transplantation network dismisses whistleblower concerns, resists change
Tang & Biscuit in Scott's Addition is closed, effective immediately
Despite legislative furor, Chinese farm holdings in Va. old and limited
Virginia's primaries set the stage for this fall's fierce political wars
Chesterfield man identified as Swift Creek drowning victim
“I just really respect the program and I think Coach (Chris Mooney) does such a wonderful job of not only raising basketball players, but raising men,” Prete said Wednesday. “To me, that’s the type of program I want my (players) to go to. Great education, great basketball, and they’re being treated and brought up the right way as they’re going through those years.
Grant Golden played six seasons at the University of Richmond and helped the Spiders to the 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference championship.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Tyne, a 5-foot-10 native of Toronto whose first name is pronounced mih-KELL, represented Canada in international competitions, and also played at Montverde Academy near Orlando, Fla. He turned 18 in May, and said that the original plan was to spend a year at prep school following his senior season at Bishop Walsh.
“I didn’t have any offers coming in (to senior year). I had zero schools,” said Tyne, speaking of scholarships.
Tyne showed so well at Bishop Walsh and in spring AAU competition that Richmond and other Division I schools noticed. The quick courtship led to Tyne becoming the latest member of UR’s incoming class, very late by the traditional commitment calendar. He is on campus and working out with teammates.
Prete noted “the chaos of the transfer portal” contributing to Tyne’s delayed recruitment. “Kids like Mikkel were not recruited as heavily as they should have been,” he said. The way Tyne developed at Bishop Walsh convinced Prete that Tyne was prepared for college this year and did not need a year at a prep school.
“Coach Mooney has a history with guards like me,” Tyne said, speaking of the Spiders’ employment of many players 6-feet or shorter during Mooney’s tenure, which began in 2005. Tyne, who said he is “5-10 with shoes on,” was drawn by a UR education, too, and also offered by Drake and Western Kentucky.
Customize your experience so you see the stories most important to you. And sign up for personalized notifications so you don't miss any important news.
TO DOWNLOAD
For Android users:
https://go.richmond.com/googleplay
For Apple users:
https://go.richmond.com/apple
“I always looked at being in the States and playing basketball over here as kind of like my dream, basically,” said Tyne, who also grew up involved in soccer. An older brother played basketball, and Tyne decided to follow his path.
There is a changing of the guards at UR. The Spiders lost three guards via the transfer portal (starter Jason Nelson to VCU and reserves Marcus Randolph to Saint Peter's and Malcolm Dread to Mount St. Mary's), and one due to eligibility expiration (starter Andre Gustavson).
Richmond brought in four guards following last season (transfers Jordan King from East Tennessee State and DeLonnie Hunt from Wagner, and freshmen Trevor Smith and Tyne). None is taller than 6-0.
“You’ve got to play harder than the taller guys,” Tyne said of the challenges faced by a 5-10 Division I player. “You’ve got to shoot the ball. You’ve got to use your speed.”
Tyne’s move from Canada to Florida’s Montverde Academy, a national powerhouse, allowed him to play at a higher level of competition that he sought, but “it wasn’t really my fit,” said Tyne. So he moved to Bishop Walsh – the recommendation came from an AAU coach - and played for Prete.
“He’s lightning fast with the basketball. Shoots the lights out. And he’s got a stronger upper body, which helps him maneuver through traffic,” Prete said of Tyne. Prete added that he advised Tyne on UR’s reliance over the years on smaller guards, and their productive Spiders’ careers.
“I think people are going to love him because he’s so electric," Prete said.
Richmond had success with previous Canadian players in its program since Mooney became coach. Guard Francis-Cedric Martel, from Montreal, was a strong contributor 2008-12, forward Nathan Cayo, also from Montreal, was a multiple-year starter during his career 2017-22, and forward Matt Grace, from Hamilton, Ontario, started last season and played 2018-23.
Tyne said he was aware of Cayo playing at UR, and Mooney highlighted Cayo’s Spiders’ career while recruiting Tyne.
Photos from the UR men's basketball season
Duquesne's Joe Reece takes a shot as UR's Neal Quinn defends in the Robin Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Tyler Burton passes the ball away from Duquesne's Kareem Rozier in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Marcus Randolph and Jason Nelson celebrate as the Spiders pulled ahead of Duquesne in the last seconds of the game in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as Duquesne's David Dixon defends in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Duquesne's David Dixon blocks a shot by UR's Neal Quinn in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as Duquesne's Joe Reece defends in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as Duquesne's Joe Reece and R.J. Gunn, right, defend in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as Duquesne's Tevin Brewer and Matus Hronsky, right, defend in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Jason Nelson shot over Duquesne's Tevin Brewer and Matus Hronsky (14) at the Robins Center Saturday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Jason Nelson drove between George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean during the Spiders' Wednesday night win at the Robins Center.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
George Washington’s Hunter Dean looks for a shot as UR’s Tyler Burton defends in an Atlantic 10 matchup at the Robins Center. Burton recorded four steals to go with a game-high 26 points in the Spiders’ home win.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR’s Matt Grace disrupts a shot by George Washington’s Maximus Edwards in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
George Washington's James Bishop takes a shot as UR's Matt Grace defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
George Washington's Hunter Dean takes a shot as UR's Andre Gustavson defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
George Washington's Hunter Dean looks for a shot as UR's Tyler Burton defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as George Washington's Maximus Edwards, left, and Noel Brown defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Neal Quinn and George Washington's Amir Harris vie for a rebound in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Tyler Burton takes a shot as George Washington's Noel Brown defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Roche battles for control of a loose ball with George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, anbd Qwanzi Samuels in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Matt Grace disrupts a shot by George Washington's Maximus Edwards in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Matt Grace disrupts a shot by George Washington's Maximus Edwards in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Coppin State guard Justin Steers (1) and Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) fight for a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks past Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) goes up for two as Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) and guard Mike Hood (2) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) fights for a rebound from Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) and forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) and guard Mike Hood (2) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) celebrates his score during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond players make their way to the locker room after defeating Coppin State in a NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) looks on after shooting and missing a three pointer during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) makes a pass to center Neal Quinn (32) as Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Mike Walz (21) blocks a Coppin State guard Sam Sessoms (3) shot during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) shoots for three during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) makes a pass as Coppin State forward Luka Tekavcic (33) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Roche (11) shoots three points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) makes a pass as Coppin State guard Sam Sessoms (3) and guard Malik Battle (0) defend during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) shoots for two over Coppin State players during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) shoots over Coppin State guard Alex Rojas (13) and forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) shoots over Coppin State forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) celebrates his two points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) celebrates his score during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Roche (11) shoots three during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton is fouled while throwing down a dunk against Coppin State at the Robins Center. Burton scored a team-high 20 points for the Spiders, who enter their Atlantic 10 schedule at 7-6.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) gets fouled while dunking during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH