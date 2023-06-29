Grant Golden spent six years as a University of Richmond basketball player, the result of a medical redshirt season and extended eligibility related to the pandemic.

The legacy of the Spiders’ No. 2 all-time leading scorer continues, in a way, with UR’s latest arrival, guard Mikkel Tyne.

Tyne, an incoming freshman whose signing was announced by Richmond on June 9, came from Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Md.

Tyne’s coach there was Dan Prete, who coached Golden at St. James School in Hagerstown, Md., before Golden played at UR 2016-22 and helped the Spiders to the A-10 championship in his final season.

“I just really respect the program and I think Coach (Chris Mooney) does such a wonderful job of not only raising basketball players, but raising men,” Prete said Wednesday. “To me, that’s the type of program I want my (players) to go to. Great education, great basketball, and they’re being treated and brought up the right way as they’re going through those years.

“I love it there.”

Tyne, a 5-foot-10 native of Toronto whose first name is pronounced mih-KELL, represented Canada in international competitions, and also played at Montverde Academy near Orlando, Fla. He turned 18 in May, and said that the original plan was to spend a year at prep school following his senior season at Bishop Walsh.

“I didn’t have any offers coming in (to senior year). I had zero schools,” said Tyne, speaking of scholarships.

Tyne showed so well at Bishop Walsh and in spring AAU competition that Richmond and other Division I schools noticed. The quick courtship led to Tyne becoming the latest member of UR’s incoming class, very late by the traditional commitment calendar. He is on campus and working out with teammates.

Prete noted “the chaos of the transfer portal” contributing to Tyne’s delayed recruitment. “Kids like Mikkel were not recruited as heavily as they should have been,” he said. The way Tyne developed at Bishop Walsh convinced Prete that Tyne was prepared for college this year and did not need a year at a prep school.

“Coach Mooney has a history with guards like me,” Tyne said, speaking of the Spiders’ employment of many players 6-feet or shorter during Mooney’s tenure, which began in 2005. Tyne, who said he is “5-10 with shoes on,” was drawn by a UR education, too, and also offered by Drake and Western Kentucky.

“I always looked at being in the States and playing basketball over here as kind of like my dream, basically,” said Tyne, who also grew up involved in soccer. An older brother played basketball, and Tyne decided to follow his path.

There is a changing of the guards at UR. The Spiders lost three guards via the transfer portal (starter Jason Nelson to VCU and reserves Marcus Randolph to Saint Peter's and Malcolm Dread to Mount St. Mary's), and one due to eligibility expiration (starter Andre Gustavson).

Richmond brought in four guards following last season (transfers Jordan King from East Tennessee State and DeLonnie Hunt from Wagner, and freshmen Trevor Smith and Tyne). None is taller than 6-0.

“You’ve got to play harder than the taller guys,” Tyne said of the challenges faced by a 5-10 Division I player. “You’ve got to shoot the ball. You’ve got to use your speed.”

Tyne’s move from Canada to Florida’s Montverde Academy, a national powerhouse, allowed him to play at a higher level of competition that he sought, but “it wasn’t really my fit,” said Tyne. So he moved to Bishop Walsh – the recommendation came from an AAU coach - and played for Prete.

“He’s lightning fast with the basketball. Shoots the lights out. And he’s got a stronger upper body, which helps him maneuver through traffic,” Prete said of Tyne. Prete added that he advised Tyne on UR’s reliance over the years on smaller guards, and their productive Spiders’ careers.

“I think people are going to love him because he’s so electric," Prete said.

Richmond had success with previous Canadian players in its program since Mooney became coach. Guard Francis-Cedric Martel, from Montreal, was a strong contributor 2008-12, forward Nathan Cayo, also from Montreal, was a multiple-year starter during his career 2017-22, and forward Matt Grace, from Hamilton, Ontario, started last season and played 2018-23.

Tyne said he was aware of Cayo playing at UR, and Mooney highlighted Cayo’s Spiders’ career while recruiting Tyne.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season