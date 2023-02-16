The Spiders use the new indoor baseball training facility at the University of Richmond adjacent to Pitt Field in Richmond, Va. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Video by Alexa Welch Edlund/Times-Dispatch
PHILADELPHIA – The University of Richmond’s big man wants to be bigger.
Neal Quinn, a 7-footer, was the most impactful player on the floor for much of the Spiders’ 68-62 loss at La Salle Wednesday night. He scored 16 with 8 assists and 2 blocks. His feels he should do that, or more, in each of UR’s final four Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season games and into the league tournament.
“I don’t think I should be satisfied. I think my skill set, my ability, I should be one of the best players in this league, if not the best player,” Quinn said following the loss at La Salle (13-13, 7-6 A-10), which flattened Richmond (13-14, 6-8 A-10) with a 9-0 run that began with three minutes left.
UR committed only five turnovers, but a pair in the last 2:40 were highly damaging.
The Spiders have lost seven of their last 10. Frustration is evident among Richmond’s players and coaches. As this season declined, they have not deciphered ways to wrest control late in many close games and prevail.
“Just not being able to win games, not being able to give my all (during minutes played), it’s just unacceptable. I need to be better,” said Quinn, who averages 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds. He leads the Spiders in assists (2.9 apg), and eight at La Salle represented his season-high.
“Just the way I play basketball, I always look for the open guy,” said Quinn. “The more you play the game, the more angles you see. You’re able to feel pressure one way, so you know someone’s open on the other end.”
Quinn’s offensive work at La Salle began with taking UR’s first three shots and grew progressively more challenging as the Explorers crowded him following a 12-point first half. La Salle, in so doing, presented perimeter space for Richmond. The Spiders missed 18 of 22 3-point attempts (8 of 9 in the second half), with Tyler Burton going 0-for-6.
“I thought we got really good shots,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. “Neal was aggressive and he finished with eight assists. He might have had four or five more had we knocked down (some) shots.”
In A-10 competition, Richmond is making 30% from 3-point distance, which ranks 14th in the league. The Spiders have taken the second-most 3-point attempts (23 per game). In league play, Burton is 16 for 76 (21.1%) on 3-point tries.
Richmond, the defending A-10 champion, now plays to avoid a bottom-six finish in the 15-team league. That would put the Spiders on the A-10 tournament schedule for Tuesday, March 7, the first day. The title game won’t take place until Sunday, March 12, with Friday an off day as part of a new format.
“All we can do right now is keep getting better every single day and try to stack as many wins on top of each other as we can until the conference tournament to get the best seed possible,” said Quinn, in his first year at UR after three years at Lafayette. “And whatever happens in March, happens in March.
“That’s the most important time of the year. You want to be hot when you’re playing in March.”
The Spiders do not play again until Saint Louis visits the Robins Center on Feb. 21, and the break will give players who have dealt with or are dealing with ankle or foot issues – Quinn, forward Isaiah Bigelow, guard Jason Nelson, center Mike Walz – recovery time.
Otherwise, “whenever you can take the scouting out of it, that helps because you get to be settled a little bit and really put the focus on yourselves,” said Mooney.
Photos from the UR men's basketball season
