NEW YORK – Richmond's Tyler Burton, who's 6-foot-7, went up inside against 6-8 George Mason post man Malik Henry's physical defense. Burton couldn't get a shot to the basket from six feet with his right hand because of Henry's defense.
Burton went with the left hand.
Off the glass and in. That gave the Spiders a late-game lead in Wednesday's second-rounder in the A-10 tournament at Barclays Center.
Key buckets at key times carried Richmond in a crucible of a game, but Mason beat UR in that department.
Ronald Polite dropped a 3-pointer from the left corner with 46 seconds left to give the Patriots a one-point lead, Matt Grace's open 3-point counter-shot missed at :28, and GMU put it away at the free-throw line for a 62-57 victory.
"I was just in the right place," said Polite, who scored 16. He credited GMU's ball movement for allowing him to be open for the pivotal shot.
"The go-to-guy on our team is the open man," said GMU coach Kim English.
Mason (20-12), the fifth seed, beat UR (15-18), the 12th seed, three times this season. Burton scored 23 (11 for 11 from free-throw line) in what may be his final Richmond game.
Grace hit a falling-back baseline jumper, hardly part of his normal arsenal, with 2:08 left and the shot clock an issue. That gave UR a 55-51 lead.
The shot clock wound down to near nothing and 7-0 Spider Neal Quinn, well-defended, had the ball around the foul line in the first half. This was far from the ideal situation for UR.
Quinn appreciated UR’s timing predicament. Off one foot, the Spiders center shot a fall-away jumper that cleanly zipped through the cylinder – barely moving the net - as if he executed this NBA big-man move on a regular basis.
Quinn, a transfer from Lafayette, averaged 9.4 points during the regular season, but had a dozen at halftime Wednesday.
Mason advances to Thursday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal game against fourth-seeded Saint Louis (20-11), which will be playing its first tournament game. That 2 p.m. quarterfinal will be televised by the USA Network.
“When the ball goes in, it really helps,” Peter Thomas, the Spiders interim coach, said before this tournament began. Richmond made one 3-pointer in 12 attempts vs. GMU.
"We really wanted to limit their 3s," said English. "It's not limiting their makes. It's about limiting their attempts."
On Tuesday, when Richmond eliminated 13th-seeded Massachusetts 71-38, Burton scored 19 of his 28 points in the first half and finished with 3 assists, 3 steals, and 6 rebounds. UMass beat Richmond in the lone regular-season meeting, and GMU twice defeated the Spiders, defending A-10 champions, 62-58 and 62-60.
“Last year we were kind of doubted for a while, too. Had to play some teams that already beat us a few times,” said Grace, a fifth-year forward. “So it’s not something we’re not used to, and I think we kind of thrive in that setting.”
Against Mason, Quinn hit six of seven attempts in the first half, after which the Spiders led 25-21. They held GMU to 33.3% shooting in the opening half and the Patriots missed 11 of 13 shots to close that half.
The Spiders led by eight - 33-25 - with 25:53 left. Mason made its run behind 3-pointers and took a 38-33 lead with 11:10 remaining. Richmond drove back with some pressure defense and a series of Burton drives that resulted in free throws.
Six straight free throws by Burton gave UR a 43-41 lead with 7:38 left.
Photos from the UR men's basketball season
Duquesne's Joe Reece takes a shot as UR's Neal Quinn defends in the Robin Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
UR's Tyler Burton passes the ball away from Duquesne's Kareem Rozier in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
UR's Marcus Randolph and Jason Nelson celebrate as the Spiders pulled ahead of Duquesne in the last seconds of the game in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as Duquesne's David Dixon defends in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Duquesne's David Dixon blocks a shot by UR's Neal Quinn in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as Duquesne's Joe Reece defends in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as Duquesne's Joe Reece and R.J. Gunn, right, defend in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as Duquesne's Tevin Brewer and Matus Hronsky, right, defend in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Richmond's Jason Nelson shot over Duquesne's Tevin Brewer and Matus Hronsky (14) at the Robins Center Saturday.
Richmond's Jason Nelson drove between George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean during the Spiders' Wednesday night win at the Robins Center.
George Washington’s Hunter Dean looks for a shot as UR’s Tyler Burton defends in an Atlantic 10 matchup at the Robins Center. Burton recorded four steals to go with a game-high 26 points in the Spiders’ home win.
UR’s Matt Grace disrupts a shot by George Washington’s Maximus Edwards in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
George Washington's James Bishop takes a shot as UR's Matt Grace defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
George Washington's Hunter Dean takes a shot as UR's Andre Gustavson defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
George Washington's Hunter Dean looks for a shot as UR's Tyler Burton defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as George Washington's Maximus Edwards, left, and Noel Brown defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
UR's Neal Quinn and George Washington's Amir Harris vie for a rebound in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
UR's Tyler Burton takes a shot as George Washington's Noel Brown defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
UR's Jason Roche battles for control of a loose ball with George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, anbd Qwanzi Samuels in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
UR's Matt Grace disrupts a shot by George Washington's Maximus Edwards in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
UR's Matt Grace disrupts a shot by George Washington's Maximus Edwards in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Coppin State guard Justin Steers (1) and Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) fight for a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks past Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) goes up for two as Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) and guard Mike Hood (2) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) fights for a rebound from Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) and forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) and guard Mike Hood (2) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) celebrates his score during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond players make their way to the locker room after defeating Coppin State in a NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) looks on after shooting and missing a three pointer during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) makes a pass to center Neal Quinn (32) as Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond center Mike Walz (21) blocks a Coppin State guard Sam Sessoms (3) shot during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) shoots for three during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) makes a pass as Coppin State forward Luka Tekavcic (33) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond guard Jason Roche (11) shoots three points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) makes a pass as Coppin State guard Sam Sessoms (3) and guard Malik Battle (0) defend during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) shoots for two over Coppin State players during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) shoots over Coppin State guard Alex Rojas (13) and forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) shoots over Coppin State forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) celebrates his two points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) celebrates his score during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond guard Jason Roche (11) shoots three during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond forward Tyler Burton is fouled while throwing down a dunk against Coppin State at the Robins Center. Burton scored a team-high 20 points for the Spiders, who enter their Atlantic 10 schedule at 7-6.
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) gets fouled while dunking during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
