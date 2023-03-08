NEW YORK – Richmond's Tyler Burton, who's 6-foot-7, went up inside against 6-8 George Mason post man Malik Henry's physical defense. Burton couldn't get a shot to the basket from six feet with his right hand because of Henry's defense.

Burton went with the left hand.

Off the glass and in. That gave the Spiders a late-game lead in Wednesday's second-rounder in the A-10 tournament at Barclays Center.

Key buckets at key times carried Richmond in a crucible of a game, but Mason beat UR in that department.

Ronald Polite dropped a 3-pointer from the left corner with 46 seconds left to give the Patriots a one-point lead, Matt Grace's open 3-point counter-shot missed at :28, and GMU put it away at the free-throw line for a 62-57 victory.

"I was just in the right place," said Polite, who scored 16. He credited GMU's ball movement for allowing him to be open for the pivotal shot.

"The go-to-guy on our team is the open man," said GMU coach Kim English.

Mason (20-12), the fifth seed, beat UR (15-18), the 12th seed, three times this season. Burton scored 23 (11 for 11 from free-throw line) in what may be his final Richmond game.

Grace hit a falling-back baseline jumper, hardly part of his normal arsenal, with 2:08 left and the shot clock an issue. That gave UR a 55-51 lead.

The shot clock wound down to near nothing and 7-0 Spider Neal Quinn, well-defended, had the ball around the foul line in the first half. This was far from the ideal situation for UR.

Quinn appreciated UR’s timing predicament. Off one foot, the Spiders center shot a fall-away jumper that cleanly zipped through the cylinder – barely moving the net - as if he executed this NBA big-man move on a regular basis.

Quinn, a transfer from Lafayette, averaged 9.4 points during the regular season, but had a dozen at halftime Wednesday.

Mason advances to Thursday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal game against fourth-seeded Saint Louis (20-11), which will be playing its first tournament game. That 2 p.m. quarterfinal will be televised by the USA Network.

“When the ball goes in, it really helps,” Peter Thomas, the Spiders interim coach, said before this tournament began. Richmond made one 3-pointer in 12 attempts vs. GMU.

"We really wanted to limit their 3s," said English. "It's not limiting their makes. It's about limiting their attempts."

On Tuesday, when Richmond eliminated 13th-seeded Massachusetts 71-38, Burton scored 19 of his 28 points in the first half and finished with 3 assists, 3 steals, and 6 rebounds. UMass beat Richmond in the lone regular-season meeting, and GMU twice defeated the Spiders, defending A-10 champions, 62-58 and 62-60.

“Last year we were kind of doubted for a while, too. Had to play some teams that already beat us a few times,” said Grace, a fifth-year forward. “So it’s not something we’re not used to, and I think we kind of thrive in that setting.”

Against Mason, Quinn hit six of seven attempts in the first half, after which the Spiders led 25-21. They held GMU to 33.3% shooting in the opening half and the Patriots missed 11 of 13 shots to close that half.

The Spiders led by eight - 33-25 - with 25:53 left. Mason made its run behind 3-pointers and took a 38-33 lead with 11:10 remaining. Richmond drove back with some pressure defense and a series of Burton drives that resulted in free throws.

Six straight free throws by Burton gave UR a 43-41 lead with 7:38 left.

