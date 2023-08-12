Nick DeGennaro caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Wickersham during the University of Richmond’s Saturday morning scrimmage at Robins Stadium.

Less than two minutes later, DeGennaro caught a 37-yard TD pass from Wickersham.

“We expect him to be one of the best, if not the best, guy we’ve got out there,” UR coach Russ Huesman said of DeGennaro, who made 51 catches for 522 yards in 2022.

These rapid-fire strikes Saturday were very promising developments for the Spiders. The primary question during August camp is how the passing offense will operate without star QB Reece Udinski and the top three receivers from last year’s team that went 9-4 and made the FCS playoffs.

That group led the way as Richmond averaged 282.5 passing yards and 31 points.

Wickersham, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound redshirt sophomore from Metairie, La., on Saturday delivered several quality balls that resulted in substantial gains. On some passes he and back-ups threw that weren’t perfect, Richmond’s receivers made tough catches.

That’s what stood out to Huesman when he evaluated the scrimmage soon after its completion.

“It looked like our wideouts competed and made some really nice catches, contested catches, and that’s what’s got to happen,” said Huesman. “We didn’t miss a whole lot of throws. We’ve been struggling a little bit. Our defense has kind of been ahead of the offense for most of the camp. But I think today, we took some shots, we got some deep throws, and we’d had just put kind of that stuff in, so I was glad to see that happen.”

DeGennaro acknowledged that receivers play was “a little shaky” during the opening week of August camp.

“I think we’re making some pretty good strides,” DeGennaro said Saturday after the Spiders’ first scrimmage of the preseason. “I think we’re moving along at a good pace. We have to pick it up a little bit more. But I think we showed that we can really do it today.”

Junior Jerry Garcia, who previously played tailback at UR, made a couple of contested receptions, and carried the ball as if he were a running back following the catches.

“I think we’re pretty young as far as experience goes, but we have a couple of older guys,” said DeGennaro, a 6-1, 190-pound redshirt junior from Old Bridge, N.J., who spent two years at Maryland before shifting to Richmond.

He was the new guy try to establish himself last August. Now, DeGennaro is the veteran among receivers, along with Isaiah Wilson, a redshirt junior transfer from East Tennessee State, where he made 31 catches for 403 yards and two touchdowns last season.

“We have to clean some things up, blocking, catching the football, and ball security on everybody’s end, but I think it was a good day and I think it’s a good sign for what’s to come,” said DeGennaro.

Richmond’s receivers are coached for the second season by former Spiders standout defensive back Winston October, who enters his first year as co-offensive coordinator with offensive line coach Adam Ross.

“They’re both tremendous people and excellent football coaches. And there’s no ego there at all,” said Huesman. “If you had ego, it may be an issue. There’s no ego there. They just want to do what’s best. They want to put points on the board.”

October will be the play-caller. Ross “will have a huge input in the game plan, and even game day, what he likes, what he wants to see,” said Huesman, who enters his seventh season.

Overall, Huesman said he was pleased with Saturday’s scrimmage, though “I know there’s going to be a gazillion mistakes that have to be corrected,” when UR staff members analyze video. “But we’ve got a ways to go until we have to play a game.”

The Spiders open on Sept. 2 against Morgan State at Robins Stadium. The Bears come off a 4-7 season and were picked fourth among six teams in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll.