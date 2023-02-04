The University of Richmond men’s lacrosse team opened its season Saturday at Maryland, a traditional power that’s expected to extend that status this year.

The Spiders fell 15-4. The Terps led 4-1 after one quarter and 8-1 at halftime. UR trailed 14-1 early in the fourth quarter. Senior attack Dalton Young led Richmond with two goals. Owen Murphy led Maryland with four goals.

Ten Terps scored goals, and 13 had points. Maryland has won 30 consecutive season openers dating to the 1994 season.

Maryland, which won last season’s national title to cap an 18-0 year, is ranked No. 2 in the Inside Lacrosse preseason poll behind Virginia. Richmond is ranked No. 20.

Three of Richmond’s top four scorers are gone from last season’s 11-5 Southern Conference championship team, with Young the exception. The Spiders have 18 new players.

The Spiders are in their first season as members of the newly formed Atlantic 10 men’s lacrosse league, which also includes Massachusetts, Saint Joseph’s and St. Bonaventure, as well as Hobart and High Point.

In the A-10, No. 15 Saint Joseph’s is ranked above UR in the preseason poll, but the Spiders are the favorites to win the league, according to conference coaches via votes in the A-10 preseason poll.

Richmond plays next on Feb. 18, when Bucknell visits Robins Stadium.