The University of Richmond men’s lacrosse team will take another shot at Virginia, this time in the NCAA tournament.

The Spiders (11-4) will visit the Cavaliers (11-3), the tournament’s No. 2 seed, at noon Saturday in the first round. Virginia topped Richmond 25-8 when the teams met March 4 in Charlottesville.

The UR women’s team (16-3) faces Marquette (15-3) Friday at 5 p.m., in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The men’s team won the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Saturday at Robins Stadium and the women’s team won the A-10 title Sunday at VCU’s Cary Street Field.

This is the third time that the UR women’s team and the men’s team both advanced to their NCAA tournaments. They also did so in 2018 and 2019.

