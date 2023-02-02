Just before the first media timeout Wednesday night at the Robins Center, Dji Bailey turned his ankle when he got caught in an awkward position near a St. Bonaventure player.

Bailey grimaced and limped off the court to the University of Richmond bench area.

Simultaneously, the same thought must have entered the consciousness of Bailey, his teammates and coaches, and UR fans: not again.

Bailey returned to the court following the timeout, not physically impaired in a debilitating way this time around.

Even before he joined the Spiders three years ago, the 6-foot-5 junior from Wilson, N.C., had injury issues. They have adhered to Bailey at Richmond.

“I’ve just had bad luck with injuries,” Bailey said after UR fell 66-62 to St. Bonaventure, the Spiders’ fourth consecutive defeat. “Hopefully, that’s the end of that road with the injuries. I’m just happy to be back on the court with my guys, and just help any way I can.”

Bailey got his first collegiate start against the Bonnies and “did OK,” said UR coach Chris Mooney. Bailey impressively began the evening with the Spiders' first basket - a 3-pointer - a steal and a transition layup, and an assist to 7-0 Neal Quinn in the opening eight minutes.

Bailey finished with 5 points, 3 assists, a turnover, a steal, and four fouls in 24 minutes, about 13 more minutes than he had averaged this season.

“My mindset going in was just to be aggressive, be assertive, on defense and on the offensive end,” said Bailey.

He started in place of Jason Nelson, the 5-10 redshirt freshman from John Marshall High who was among the Spiders’ first five in each of their previous 22 games.

Nelson played 15 minutes Wednesday against St. Bonaventure, missing his five shots from the field and scoring 2. In Richmond’s last six games, Nelson has missed 25 of 33 shots and averaged 4.8 points.

“Just wanted to give Dji a chance, really,” Mooney said of his decision to start Bailey. “I think that he’s had a tough career in terms of battling injuries. I thought he’s been playing well lately and practicing very well. Just wanted to give him a chance out there. Dji’s a pretty talented player who’s a good defender.”

The summer leading into his freshman year at UR, Bailey caught a lob pass back home in Wilson, N.C., and after the airborne reception, attempted a dunk. Bailey descended at an odd angle, braced his fall with his hands, and broke his right wrist. He spent about two months in a cast and didn’t start practicing with the Spiders until mid-November of 2020.

Last season, Bailey injured an ankle on Jan. 13 and played only two more games the rest of the season. Early this season, Bailey missed eight games because of a broken left hand.

Of UR's 13 scholarship players, Bailey could be viewed as the highest-level recruit. He originally signed with Wake Forest and then received his release after Danny Manning was dismissed as Demon Deacons coach in April of 2020. Soon after, Bailey committed to UR.

"We were very fortunate that it happened," Mooney said of Bailey's spring availability.

Georgia Tech and Butler also called about Bailey after he reopened his recruitment, according to Rob Salter, Bailey's coach at Greenfield School in Wilson, N.C.

Though he is a junior, Bailey is the most mysterious man in Richmond’s rotation. He hasn’t extensively played in any of his three seasons.

Now, evidently, Bailey's time has come. With him, the Spiders (11-12, 4-6 Atlantic 10) seek ways to generate offense that has been lacking through their league schedule. UR has made 28.9% of its 3s in A-10 competition and converted only 18 field goals (five 3s among 24 attempts) against St. Bonaventure.

Fordham (18-4, 6-3), the conference’s most surprising successful member, visits the Robins Center Sunday at noon for a game that will be televised by the USA Network.

