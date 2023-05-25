An inside-the-park home run spiced the University of Richmond’s prolific scoring against Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament Wednesday night at The Diamond.

In an elimination game, the fifth-seeded Spiders survived to play another day by beating the seventh-seeded Rams 13-3, and face top-seeded Saint Joseph’s at 3 p.m. Thursday in another losers’ bracket game. If UR (27-27) knocks out the Hawks (27-23-1), the Spiders play again at 7 p.m. Thursday.

"Our guys are excited about it. Now it's become the challenge I think to keep surviving," said UR coach Tracy Woodson. "These guys aren't going to quit."

After Johnny Hipsman (five for five) knocked in Richmond’s first run with a third-inning double, left-handed-hitting Alden Mathes sliced a ball toward the left-field line. Rhode Island left fielder Billy Butler charged to make a back-handed catch. He reached. The ball went off his glove and bounced into the left-field corner. Butler gave chase.

Hipsman jogged in to score and Mathes sprinted around the bases, barely beating the relay throw home with a feet-first slide to give the Spiders a 3-0 lead.

Two Richmond pitchers, starter Kyle Subers and Esteban Rodriguez, limited URI to six hits, and Rodriguez struck out 12 in 5 1/3 innings.

Hipsman’s homer over the right-field wall in the fifth inning gave UR a 4-3 lead. Spiders third baseman Jordan Jaffe, named the league’s rookie of the year Wednesday, contributed a sixth-inning RBI single for a 5-3 advantage and Christian Beal’s two-out, two-run single later that inning increased the lead to 7-3.

Rhode Island closed with a 23-29 record. The game was scheduled to start at 7 p.m., but did not begin until 8:12 because the two games played earlier in the day lasted longer than projected. UR-URI ended at 11:06.

Regular-season champ Saint Joseph’s lost to fourth-seeded Saint Louis 23-8 Wednesday, sending the Hawks into Thursday’s meeting with UR, which lost 6-3 to Saint Louis Tuesday.

"The pitching depth is going to slowly disappear, I think, so we're going to have to try to manipulate something with the arms and see how long guys can go," said Woodson. "Some guys will be on short rest if we have to do it."

For the second time in the Spiders’ first two days in the A-10 tournament, they faced a league opponent they did not meet during the regular season. Thursday, they deal with a Saint Joseph's team that beat UR two of three in the regular-season series at Pitt Field, scoring 19 and 15 runs in those wins.

"They were really good when we played them," Woodson said of the Hawks. "We have to just go out and play, and see what happens."

Subers didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning. He left with an arm injury after the Rams scored their first run. Subers allowed two hits. Then, URI’s Mark Coley greeted Rodriguez with a two-run homer to tie it 3-3. Rodriguez then settled into a very effective rhythm.

"He came (into the dugout) and he was (angry)," Woodson said of Rodriguez after he gave up the homer. "Guys were patting him on the shoulder and telling him, 'It's a new game now.' He was really good the last five innings."

Seven of the 12 A-10 teams qualified for the tournament.