The University of Richmond baseball program hasn’t reached the NCAA tournament since 2003. But it has the potential to become a consistent winner in the Atlantic 10 Conference and capture postseason bids, John Hardt said Tuesday.

Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics, believes his evaluation is supported by the interest in the Spiders’ coaching vacancy.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised and pleased with the level and amount of interest that’s being shown in this opportunity,” Hardt said. “We’ve heard from many quality sitting head coaches who inquired about the opportunity, and I think it’s a reflection on the potential that exists for the Spiders to get back to competing for championships on a regular basis.

“The interest level is very high.”

The contract of Tracy Woodson, Richmond’s coach for the last 10 seasons, was not renewed, UR announced on June 9. Woodson, a Benedictine graduate and a former infielder in the major leagues, led the Spiders to a record of 238-245-2.

“I think after a full assessment of the program, particularly during my six years here, and the direction it was headed and where we’ve been, I just thought the time was right for a change in direction and some new energy and a new leader,” said Hardt.

The UR assistants remain to coordinate the program until a new head coach is hired, according to Hardt.

“We are doing a no-holds-barred national search, looking near and far for the absolute best leader for Spider baseball moving into the future,” Hardt said.

That involves investigation of high-school coaches, college coaches on all levels, and individuals in professional baseball, according to Hardt.

“Coaches with all sorts of different backgrounds both in the region and across the United States,” he said. “We’ve talked to literally at this point dozens and dozens of coaches.”

Hardt judged that the Spiders are about “in the middle” of the search. He said UR has “a sense of urgency” concerning the opening.

“I’d like to get it done as soon as possible, but I’m not going to expedite at the cost of quality and thoroughness,” he said. “It’ll be complete when we find our right person to lead the program and not until then.”

Hardt chose not to speak about the salary range associated with the UR baseball job.

Richmond in the last couple of years made a pair of facility improvements to Pitt Field, the addition of a viewing deck from beyond center field to beyond right field, and an indoor workout building along the left-field line. Hardt suggested more upgrades may be coming.

“We intend to continue to bring Pitt Field up to Richmond standards. I think it’s not there yet,” he said. “We’re looking at various projects that will help improve the facility and the conditions for our players.”

The grandstand behind home plate and the press box are two components that could be addressed, Hardt indicated, and he said the installation of lights continues to be considered.

The NCAA Division I baseball scholarship limit is 11.7, and those are shared on teams with approximately 35 players.

Richmond situation varies from year to year, Hardt said, and he added, “I would say that we are typically in the neighborhood of the full level of scholarship support that the NCAA allows.”

