University of Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney through 18 seasons commonly counseled his players to “get lost in the competition” when weighed down by off-court concerns.

His players and assistants are trying to do that now in Mooney’s absence.

Mooney is out for the remainder of the season with a heart condition that requires surgery this week, and assistant coach Peter Thomas on Friday was appointed interim head coach. The Spiders (13-14, 6-8 Atlantic 10) play their first game without Mooney since 2005 Tuesday night against visiting Saint Louis (18-9, 10-4).

“While there’s never good timing, the fact that we (had a bye last weekend) will give Coach Thomas and the coaches a chance to spend a few more days than would be normal during a given college basketball season,” Mooney said Friday.

The Spiders’ challenge runs way deeper than dealing with one of the league’s premier teams led by the nation’s leader in assists: Yuri Collins (9.9 apg).

Richmond’s players and coaches will attempt to recover from Friday’s news that Mooney needs an aneurysm removed from his ascending aorta and seems likely to be separated from the program for approximately two months.

“Obviously, Friday when we found out, that was an emotional day for everyone,” UR senior forward Matt Grace said Monday. “Even with that, the last couple of days we’ve really come together as a group.”

Grace added that the team goal is “to make the most of a bad situation,” and complimented Thomas, 38, for his efforts to get the Spiders in mental shape to compete without their ailing leader.

“This is obviously not an easy situation for him to be thrown in to,” Grace said of Thomas.

Thomas, a Spiders’ captain in 2007, is in his first year as a Richmond assistant after nine seasons on the Campbell staff, the last five as associate head coach to Kevin McGeehan. Thomas stepped in for McGeehan for a couple of minutes late during a Camels’ overtime game when McGeehan earned an ejection, but otherwise has no experience as a head coach.

Thomas on Monday said he was “humbled and honored” to be named interim coach, and that he entered Division I coaching to become a head coach at some point.

“This is not the circumstance that I would want it to come in for this short time,” said Thomas, who will guide the Spiders through their final four regular-season games and the A-10 tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y. He added that he is “excited to try to help represent the University of Richmond and Coach Mooney to the best of our ability.”

The focus is to stay positive and, as Mooney often advised, “get lost in the competition,” said Thomas. “I think there are a lot of different emotions and everybody has a different relationship with Coach Mooney depending on how long they’ve been here and played for him and the things they’ve been through with him and with Richmond basketball.

“Our biggest advice to the guys has just been ‘Play for each other, play for the seniors who have meant so much to the program and have given so much to the program, and then try to play for Coach Mooney and really just represent what Richmond basketball has come to mean over the years.’”

According to Thomas, backup center Mike Walz seems likely to remain out with an ankle injury suffered last week, but all other Spiders are expected to be available against Saint Louis. The 7 p.m. game will be available on MASN2.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season