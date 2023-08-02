University of Richmond women’s basketball coach Aaron Roussell says he pays attention to the Ivy League for a few reasons.

It’s comparable competition to the Atlantic 10 Conference, UR’s league. The Ivy League regularly draws players who the Spiders recruited.

Roussell also monitors the Ivies because you never know when an experienced Division I player of quality at one of those prestigious schools may seek a new home for a final year of eligibility.

In response to the COVID-19 impact on college athletics during the 2020-2021 school year, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes who were involved then.

At Ivy League schools, however, graduates are ineligible to play sports, though the Ivy League Council of Presidents approved a one-time waiver for 2020-21 senior student-athletes to play an additional season as graduate students the subsequent school year. That was not a lasting policy change.

So college athletics remains in a stretch during which Ivy League schools graduate student-athletes who had, or still have, additional seasons of eligibility but cannot use them at their alma maters.

“We’re watching that and tracking that,” said Roussell.

Take the case of the newest player on the Richmond women’s basketball team, 6-foot-3 Faye Parker. She joined the Spiders on June 23 after graduating from Pennsylvania with a degree in environmental science. Parker wanted to play another season of college basketball, but by Ivy League rules could not at Penn, where she participated in 20 games as a senior.

This Parker-Roussell connection at Richmond is a reunification, in a way. In his final year as Bucknell’s coach before coming to Richmond, Roussell recruited Parker on behalf of the Bison.

“I think we got a visit, and she was great,” said Roussell. Mostly for academic reasons, Parker opted for Penn, according to Roussell.

Their paths crossed again on March 16 at the Robins Center. Penn visited UR in a WNIT first-round game. In 21 minutes, Parker totaled four points, seven rebounds and three blocks in Richmond’s 75-52 win. Generally at Penn, Parker was not a major scorer, but contributed as a rebounder, defender and shot-blocker.

“Small world that her last college game, it’s in the Robins Center,” said Roussell, entering his fifth year at UR. “I remember talking to her next to her bench, wishing her luck, telling her it’s great to see her. And then all of sudden, she goes in the (transfer) portal.”

Parker is now enrolled in graduate school at Richmond and Roussell projects her as a valuable team member as the Spiders try to take the next step, to the NCAA tournament, after qualifying for the WNIT and finishing 21-11 (8-6 A-10) last season.

“Her size is really going to help us this year,” said Roussell.

Richmond’s baseball program added three Ivy League graduates for the 2021 season.

The UR men’s basketball program brought in Yale graduate Noah Yates, a 6-5 shooter, in 2018, a couple of years before the pandemic. Yates played football early in his Yale career, dealt with a serious injury, switched sports, and had eligibility remaining following graduation.

Richmond coaches also closely follow VMI sports. VMI does not have a graduate school and Keydets who graduate with eligibility remaining because of the NCAA pandemic allowance or other reasons often seek new schools.

Quarterback Reece Udinski set passing records at VMI, graduated, moved to Maryland for 2021 as a reserve and then starred at Richmond last season. He was the winner of the 2022 Bill Dudley Award, presented annually to Virginia’s top Division I player.

Jakob Herres, a VMI grad, was UR’s leading receiver last season, and safety A.J. Smith, a VMI grad, was Richmond’s fourth-leading tackler in 2021.

