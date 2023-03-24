At this time last year, the University of Richmond was coming off an NCAA tournament in which it knocked off Big Ten champion Iowa, and the Spiders' two senior leaders were beginning to chart their professional careers.

Things appear to have gone well through rookie NBA G League seasons for 5-foot-9 Jacob Gilyard and 6-10 Grant Golden. The G League regular season wraps up Saturday.

Gilyard, 24, plays for the Memphis Hustle, an affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies. He leads the G League in assists (9.6 apg) to go with a scoring average of 8.6 points. Gilyard, the NCAA Division I leader in career steals (466), also averaged two steals in his 29 games.

Gilyard's biggest assist season at UR was 2019-20, when he averaged 5.7.

The Memphis Hustle (23-7) clinched a spot in the 12-team playoffs, which include the top six teams from each of two divisions. The G League playoffs begin March 28.

Golden, 25, averages 17.3 points, 10.8 rebounds (seventh in the G League) and 5.3 assists for the Grand Rapids (Mich.) Gold, an affiliate of the Denver Nuggets. He is shooting 54.7% in 32 games. The Gold are 9-23.

