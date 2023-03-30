“Sunny” he is called. It’s the disposition. Jake Saunders is an agreeable, grinning Canadian in his fifth year at the University of Richmond.

"People tell me I can talk to a wall,” Saunders said.

Accordingly, he thinks sales may be in his future, after a professional career in lacrosse. In September of 2022, Saunders was selected 16th overall by the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in the draft conducted by the National Lacrosse League (box lacrosse). He intends to follow that path after he leaves UR.

On Wednesday, Saunders traced the origin of his nickname to an Ontario youth hockey coach who first called him “Sunny.”

Said Saunders: “When I was younger, I had some pretty big teeth. I was always smiling, so people said I had a sunny personality.”

That nickname carried over to lacrosse, which Saunders first started playing because he needed a spring and summer sport when hockey ended. Saunders arrived at UR, played with a few teammates from Canada who knew his nickname, and “Sunny” made the move to the Spiders program.

“Like sunshine does, he puts a smile on your face every time he’s on the field,” said UR coach Dan Chemotti.

All of this information about Saunders’ friendliness flows down the drain if you have a lacrosse ball he wants.

Saunders, the Spiders’ premier disruptive defenseman, is one of the nation’s best at causing turnovers, ranked 13th nationally (1.86 per game). The 6-foot-2 190-pounder is the reigning Atlantic 10 Conference defensive player of the week after picking up four ground balls and causing a career-high five turnovers in last Saturday’s 11-8 win at St. John's.

For many, many years, Saunders has been close friends with Ryan Lanchbury, also from Ontario and a year ahead of Saunders. Lanchbury ranks atop Richmond's all-time scoring list with 270 points, first with 150 career goals, first with 120 assists. Lanchbury now plays for the NLL's Georgia Swarm.

Lanchbury’s choice of UR, which is 5-3 this season, led to Saunders becoming a Spiders stopper, he said. “Like a big brother to me,” Saunders said of Lanchbury, but their on-field jobs couldn’t be more different.

“I always wanted to be an offensive player and score the goals, but I think my game just kind of spoke more to the defensive end of the field,” said Saunders. “I’ve kind of learned to take pride over the years in stuff that doesn’t necessarily show up on a stat sheet.

“I think it’s just incredibly rewarding when a unit, like this one at Richmond, when guys are on the same page and we can keep the ball out of the net. That’s something that I really enjoy.”

Causing turnovers largely involves applying pressure through positioning and getting your stick in passing lanes, according to Saunders.

“I would say that I’m not necessarily the fastest guy in the world, but my ability to anticipate and read the opposition is kind of the reason I have success in that category,” he said.

The Spiders allow an average of 9.88 goals per game, which places them among the top 15 nationally in scoring defense, heading into Richmond’s inaugural A-10 lacrosse game Saturday at Saint Joseph’s (4-4). UR has previously been a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference (for a season) and the Southern Conference.

The A-10 announced last spring that it would start a men's lacrosse league with four of its full members - Richmond, Massachusetts, St. Bonaventure and Saint Joseph's - plus affiliate members High Point and Hobart. That six-team roster gives the conference the minimum number required for an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

In the A-10 preseason poll, the Spiders were picked to win the league, with Saint Joseph’s picked second.

“We are still very much a work in progress,” said Chemotti, whose Spiders have lost to three ranked opponents (Maryland, Virginia, Georgetown). “I think we’re trending in the direction we want to go."

The first A-10 tournament, involving four teams, will be held at UR’s Robins Stadium May 4 and 6.