There are comeback seasons, and there are in-season comebacks.

John Marshall High grad Jason Nelson showed signs of executing the latter Tuesday night in the University of Richmond’s 81-78 win over visiting Saint Louis.

In 24 off-the-bench minutes, Nelson scored 17, and was a key contributor in multiple areas down the stretch as UR (14-14, 7-8 Atlantic 10) won its first game without coach Chris Mooney, scheduled to undergo heart surgery Tuesday.

As February arrived, Nelson lost his spot in the Spiders’ starting lineup following a series of quiet games. The 5-foot-10 redshirt freshman was twice named A-10 rookie of the week in the season’s opening month, and then dipped – particularly as a shooter – with no sign that descent was coming.

And then with no warning, Nelson again splashed Tuesday. In his previous five games, Nelson totaled 10 points.

“For any freshman to step up in a close game like that, in a big game, that’s huge,” UR senior forward Tyler Burton said. “I’m really proud of the kid, and he knows that. I told him that. And I’m really proud for the way he stuck with it. You’ve got a lot of highs and lows as a freshman, and he went through a little low point.

“But I’m glad that he stuck with it and kept it together.”

Nelson kept the Spiders together in the final few minutes Tuesday night. He committed one turnover against SLU junior Yuri Collins, viewed as one of the nation’s premier point men, and Nelson hit all three of his 3-point attempts in the second half.

The last, a banked-in shot at :25.1 with the shot clock nearly expired, gave UR an 80-76 lead. Burton got the Spiders in position to challenge for a victory with back-to-back 3-pointers (7:20 left, 6:49 left), and then Nelson scored 11 of Richmond’s final 16 points.

“Jason I think has experienced what almost every freshman in college basketball experiences,” said Peter Thomas, UR’s interim coach. “You hit a wall at some point freshman year. We always tell our guys coming in, ‘Your freshman year is going to be hard. There’s going to be some ups, there’s going to be some downs.’

“You’ve got to kind of push through that wall, and I thought (Nelson) did that (Tuesday) ... He looked like a little bit of a different player out there. He just looked really confident and was aggressive. We felt really good with the ball in his hands late.”

Nelson’s comeback story mirrored the Spiders’ narrative against the Billikens, who led by 15 in the first half, and by 7 with 4:30 remaining.

“That was a time that we could have felt like we had run out of gas,” Thomas said of the late-game deficit. “But the guys just dug back in and kept fighting.”

Burton said UR players and coaches reminded one another that the only way to catch SLU (18-10, 10-5) was to make a series of defensive stands and keep generating offense.

“Our shots were starting to fall and we got pretty aggressive on the offensive end, so we were just preaching in the huddle just getting stops, stops, stops,” said Burton, who scored 20, 18 in the Spiders’ 54-point second half, in which they hit 10 3s.

The Spiders converted 17 of 37 3-point attempts, one make off the program record (18 in 2002 vs. Duquesne), and one off the program record for 3-point tries (38 vs. Dayton in 2019).

SLU’s Collins finished with 17 assists, the fourth time this season he’s had at least 15 (high of 20). He leads the nation in assists (10.2 apg).

Notes: The Spiders play at VCU (21-7, 12-3 A-10) on Friday at 7 p.m., and the game is available on ESPN2. The Rams won 74-62 at the Robins Center on Jan. 20.

Nelson’s banked-in 3 with 25.1 seconds left was UR’s second off-the-glass 3 Tuesday night. Marcus Randolph made one in the first half.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season