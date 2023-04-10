John Marshall High graduate Jason Nelson is leaving the University of Richmond after one season via the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-10 point guard started 26 of Richmond’s 33 games as a redshirt freshman, and averaged 8 points and 2 assists. His playing time and impact dramatically decreased as the season progressed.

Among UR’s two incoming freshmen is point guard Trevor Smith of Woodside High in Newport News, and he is viewed as one of the top recruits in Virginia. He was named Class 5 player of the year after averaging 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists this season for a state championship team.

In Nelson’s first college game, a Nov. 7 win over VMI, he scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting with zero turnovers, 3 assists and 2 steals in 28 minutes. In Richmond's second game, Nelson scored 21 on 9-of-15 shooting in a win over Northern Iowa. In his inaugural experience against major college competition, Nelson scored 14 with 6 assists in a Nov. 21 overtime loss to Syracuse at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

But his production quickly slipped and Nelson was removed from the starting lineup 22 games into the season. He returned to a starting role later in the season because of Richmond injury issues.

Nelson was the 2020 Virginia Class 2 player of the year, and redshirted as a true freshman during the 2021-22 season, when senior Jacob Gilyard played his fifth season as a starter.

The Spiders finished this season with a 15-18 record, and went 7-11 in Atlantic 10 Conference competition. Nelson shot 36.2%, 30.8% from 3-point distance.

Also leaving the Spiders via transfer from their most recent team is 6-4 Malcolm Dread, who played in three games.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season