Home for a stretch of summer repose sounds pretty appealing to most college students. That plan did not agree with Kyle Wickersham.

He expressed no objection to life experiences where he resides, in Metairie, Louisiana, but Wickersham had a summer agenda, an educational pursuit:

Learn more about playing quarterback at the University of Richmond.

The redshirt sophomore left spring drills as the presumptive Spiders’ starter and wanted to report to UR’s first preseason practice in premier shape physically and mentally.

Most Spiders checked in for one summer school session. Wickersham attended both, so his QB training could continue uninterrupted.

“I’ll give Kyle a lot of credit. He was here all summer. The first part of the summer was on his own,” UR coach Russ Huesman said Friday, when the Spiders kicked off preseason camp at Robins Stadium.

“For some of the young guys, it’s the second session of summer school, and that’s about all we can do. Kyle made the decision to be here all summer on his own dime, figured out a way.”

Wickersham said he headed into the summer intent on improving the efficiency and consistency of UR offense. There were some spring practices when he and the Richmond offense felt good about what they did against the UR defense. Other days, offense struggled.

“What we really wanted to do was get up to a point where we’re efficient enough that our bad days aren’t really that bad,” said Wickersham, a 6-foot-3 225-pounder, who replaces Reece Udinski, last year’s star QB.

Wickersham said he also wanted to get into the head of Winston October, the receivers coach who will call plays this season and share the offensive coordinator’s job with line coach Adam Ross. Together, they succeed OC Billy Cosh, who moved to Western Michigan.

“Learn as much from (October) as I could just about what he wants to do this year in the offense and really understand why he’s calling certain plays,” said Wickersham, who attempted seven passes last season. “Coach Huesman also really helped me out with that.”

Said Huesman: “Saw him in the office almost every day ... I think he’s taken a leadership role upon himself to be the guy. But, again, he’s got to prove it. He’s got to take care of the football and be accurate with it and do the right things.”

Richmond lost its top three receivers from last season, and the summer gave Wickersham time to become familiar with the new regulars at that position.

“Just talking, getting comfortable, throwing every day. That stuff I think is going to translate to a better camp, and a really good season,” he said.

A blend of the two UR quarterbacks who preceded Wickersham may be what Spiders’ fans see from him. Joe Mancuso was known for his physical running. Udinski was strictly a pocket passer. Wickersham does a bit of both. Huesman’s first commandment is avoid turnovers.

"The quarterback just has to be good. He doesn’t have to be spectacular,” said Huesman. “He’s got to distribute the ball and not make mistakes.”

Wickersham said he believes the “confidence and a calmness” with which he entered preseason camp came, in part, from the examples Mancuso and Udinski set.

“The goal the past two years was for me to grow (and become) a better player. That goal hasn’t changed now,” Wickersham said.

There is another role model of note.

Kyle’s father, Jeff Wickersham, started as quarterback at LSU for three seasons during the early 1980s and finished his career with 6,921 passing yards. That ranks third in program history. There was no inspirational message for UR's QB from the elder Wickersham, at least not anything strategic, on the eve of Richmond’s opening practice.

“My dad tries to stay out of talking football with me. He just said, ‘Have fun,’” said Wickersham. “He (added), ‘Football goes by fast. It ends for everyone. Just go out there and enjoy it. Be with your brothers out there. Those teammates, that’s what’s going to stay with you forever, not football.’”

The Spiders open on Sept. 2 against Morgan State at Robins Stadium.

