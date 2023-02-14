Twice in the next 15 days, the University of Richmond plays in Philadelphia. These road trips, to La Salle Wednesday and to Saint Joseph’s on March 1, mean something a bit extra to Chris Mooney.

Mooney, in his 18th season as the Spiders’ coach, is a Philadelphia native and has been plugged into the city’s vibrant and nationally respected hoops culture since he could make a layup.

“It’s very special, very special,” said Mooney. “When you’re a basketball player growing up in Philadelphia, you’ve been wrapped up in the (environment). You’re really immersed in that, in the whole city basketball world.

“It’s incredible.”

When Mooney walks into La Salle’s Gola Arena, he’ll be in the second-floor gymnasium where he used to work basketball camps as a counselor. When Mooney enters Saint Joseph’s Hagan Arena on March 1, he’ll be on a Hawk Hill court where he played summer-league games.

“Those things are still very much with me,” Mooney said.

When Mooney shakes hands with Saint Joseph’s coach Billy Lange, he’ll reconnect with a colleague against whom he competed in the Philadelphia area. And when Mooney meets with La Salle coach Fran Dunphy before Wednesday’s game, they may share a smile about how they became acquainted.

Mooney was a standout 6-foot-6 senior forward during the 1989-90 season at Philadelphia’s Archbishop Ryan High School, and Dunphy was the first-year Pennsylvania coach. Dunphy, now 74, recruited Mooney, now 50.

"Obviously, I didn't make too good of an impression on Chris at that point," Dunphy joked.

Mooney chose Princeton, which had been regularly winning with an offense that Mooney felt fit his abilities well, and was guided by an established coach, Pete Carril.

"It had a lot more to do with the Princeton style of play and [the Tigers'] success. I really liked Penn, and love Coach Dunphy," Mooney.

“To this day, my dad’s favorite coach is Fran Dunphy because he’s such a gentleman. He’s just a tremendous, tremendous guy.”

Mooney was a four-year starter and 1,071-point scorer at Princeton, which went to the NCAA tournament in his freshman and sophomore seasons. Dunphy’s Penn teams won Ivy League championships in Mooney’s junior and senior seasons.

At Princeton, Mooney said he gained the confidence that the Tigers, though by no means Division I's most talented team, could compete with any program in the country, and said he hopes his Spiders feel the same way.

La Salle, Dunphy’s alma mater (Class of 1970), is the third Philadelphia university program Dunphy has led. His Pennsylvania Quakers won 10 Ivy League championships in his 17 years at the school. Dunphy shifted to Temple and there won three Atlantic 10 Conference titles and advanced to NCAAs eight times in 13 years.

Mooney's Richmond teams went 4-5 vs. Dunphy's Temple teams 2007-13, when the Owls were A-10 members.

In those 30 years as coach at Penn and Temple, Dunphy had 24 winning seasons, and qualified for the NCAA Tournament 17 times. He took over the La Salle program last April after leaving the Temple job following the 2018-19 season.

This is Dunphy's most difficult coaching challenge, with La Salle's substandard facilities and absence of a winning tradition in recent decades.

The Explorers (12-13, 6-6 A-10) ride a season-best four-game winning streak into the meeting with the Spiders (13-13, 6-7 A-10). Richmond played its last game, a 74-71 win Saturday over visiting Loyola Chicago, without sixth-man Isaiah Bigelow, who has a right foot sprain. An MRI did not reveal any additional damage, according to UR. Bigelow, who averages 9 points, 6 rebounds and 23 minutes, is expected to be a game-time decision Wednesday.

In the same category is 7-0 starter Neal Quinn (8.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg), who suffered a left ankle sprain in the first half against Loyola Chicago, hobbled off, and did not return. Wednesday's game is available on ESPN+.

