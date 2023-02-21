How would the University of Richmond do without its head coach?

UR picked up what that coach, Chris Mooney, would have called a “gritty win,” this 81-78 victory over a visiting Saint Louis team that led nearly the whole game.

The Spiders, who hit a season-high 17 3s, took their first lead of Tuesday night when Jason Nelson converted a pair of free throws to make it 77-76 with 1:10 left, and Nelson banked in a 3 with 25.1 left and the shot clock almost expired to give UR an 80-76 lead.

The Billikens, down 81-78, had the final possession and missed two heavily contested 3-point tries.

For much of the evening, Saint Louis and Richmonder Gibson Jimerson made the Spiders look not so swift or strong. Jimerson scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half, during which the Billikens led by as many as 15. SLU forward Javonte Perkins scored 28 and UR’s Tyler Burton scored 20 (18 in the second half), with Nelson adding 17.

Mooney is out for the remainder of the season with a heart condition that requires surgery – now scheduled for next week — and assistant coach Peter Thomas on Friday was appointed interim head coach. This was the Spiders’ first game without Mooney since 2005.

“He’s a big part of this program and has been for the last 18 years,” said UR fifth-year forward Matt Grace (18 points). “Losing him is obviously not something that is positive by any means ... It’s just something we’ve kind of got to push to the back of our minds and just focus on the task at hand.”

Having lost seven of their past 10 games, the Spiders (14-14, 7-8 A-10) were looking for a get-right game, and the Robins Center was the most likely place for that to happen. Richmond is 12-3 at home (1-9 away, 1-2 neutral).

But Saint Louis (18-10, 10-5) arrived tied for second place (with Dayton) in the Atlantic 10, and had won three of its past four games. Of Richmond’s first 27 shots, 21 were 3-point attempts. UR didn’t convert a 2-point bucket until 1:49 before the break. Burton scored 2 on 1-of-7 shooting in the first half, after which Richmond trailed 36-27.

Saint Louis’ largest first-half lead was 15 (34-19). Then, it was a matter of UR stringing together stops, and that happened. The Spiders reduced the difference to 60-57 with 8:11 left, and tied it at 63 on back-to-back 3s by Burton with 6:49 remaining.

Saint Louis features the nation’s top assist man, Yuri Colins (9.9 apg), and UR was trying to keep him out of the lane, where he regularly picks up his assists.

Among the Billikens is 6-foot-5 sophomore Jimerson, a Richmond resident who attended Benedictine, and then St. Christopher’s, before spending his senior year at Florida’s Montverde Academy and signing with SLU. He averaged 22.2 points in his previous five games, and averages 14 points for the season.

“He’s one of those guys, he can miss his first five shots and he sees one go in, and he can make the next four,” Thomas said.

Jimerson started well, scoring 11 of SLU’s 17 points.

The Spiders regroup knowing that Mooney will not be returning to this team.

“We’re all, myself down to all the players and our staff, everybody’s having to take on a little bit bigger role than they’ve had in Coach’s absence,” Thomas said. “That’s certainly going to be a theme for us.”

Notes: The Spiders meet VCU at the Siegel Center on Friday at 7 p.m., and the game will be available on ESPN2. The Rams won 74-62 at the Robins Center on Jan. 20. … The Billikens return to Richmond on Feb. 28, when they will meet VCU.

The last game UR played without Mooney was March 10, 2005, in Cincinnati. The Spiders fell to top-seeded Saint Joseph’s 63-51 in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals at US Bank Arena to end a 14-15 season and Jerry Wainwright’s third and final year as Richmond’s coach.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season