University of Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney late last summer was asked who among his Spiders took a major development step during that offseason.

“Aidan Noyes,” responded Mooney without hesitation. “Very talented and just needs to - like the vast majority of guys - just needs that seasoning and time. He would be the one that stands out the most.”

Noyes, a 6-foot-7 forward, received limited opportunities to prove his coach right. Noyes played behind 6-7 Tyler Burton, who averaged 36 minutes and led Richmond in scoring and rebounding for the second consecutive season. Noyes played in 12 games, totaling 52 minutes.

As he enters his redshirt sophomore year, Noyes negotiates a less congested path to game-day involvement. Burton has a season of eligibility remaining, but announced in late May that he will use it as a graduate transfer at Villanova.

“Tyler’s my guy. I didn’t want to see him go, but he’s got to do what’s best for him,” said Noyes. “In terms of my time being here, I feel like this is going to be a big year. I’ve been putting a ton of work into my game and my body. I really feel like I’m ready to make that next big jump here at Richmond.

“So I’m really excited and I’m ready to go.”

Noyes, who’s from Cincinnati, arrived at UR as a 185-pounder and has gained 10 pounds with – he hopes – more to come. In Noyes’ few opportunities last season, it was difficult to determine if he can be an impact player in the Atlantic 10 Conference. There was one memorable flash.

Noyes scored a career-high 9 points in 22 minutes in an 83-67 loss at Saint Joseph’s on March 1, when 6-5 Dji Bailey was unavailable because of injury and Burton suffered a laceration near an eye that required stitches and limited his playing time.

Among Noyes’ contributions was a soaring one-handed follow slam after a Jason Roche missed shot. That ranked No. 9 on SportsCenter's Top 10 plays.

“I was very confident going into that game because I’m very confident in my ability and I’ve never really not had confidence in myself,” said Noyes, who converted four of his seven 3-point shots last season. “But going out there (at Saint Joseph’s) and doing pretty well showed me that I belong out there and I can be successful out there.”

Richmond’s hoops tradition and academics drew Noyes to the Spiders, he said, though he realized he would require development to earn minutes.

“It’s not exactly a simple system the way we run things here,” Noyes said. “So I think for me it took a little bit longer just to kind of get used to the flow of how we do things, specifically on offense.”

He continues to be very happy with his decision to attend UR, Noyes added in a Wednesday interview at the Robins Center. That’s refreshing in this transfer portal era. Noyes came to Richmond as a member of a four-man recruiting class. The other three, each a guard, left UR: Jason Nelson for VCU, Marcus Randolph for Saint Peter’s, and Malcolm Dread for Mount St. Mary’s.

“I do think the transfer portal, it definitely has some good and some bad,” Noyes said, speaking generally about the portal and not solely about UR’s situation. “I think some guys are making dumb decisions by just leaving because they’re immediately not playing.

“But also, I think guys should be able to do what they want to do in terms of choosing what school they want to go to. If they’re not happy in a certain spot, I think they should be able to transfer and be able to go play without having to sit out.”

Richmond’s roster of scholarship recipients is comprised of six returning players and six new players (three transfers and three freshmen). The Spiders went 15-18 last season (7-11 A-10).

“I definitely would not say this is a rebuilding year,” said Noyes. “We’ve got a lot of guys that have played a lot of years of college basketball. I think in the weeks that we’ve played together, I feel like we’ve jelled really well together and I really like the pieces that we’ve added.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what this team can do.”

