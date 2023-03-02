PHILADELPHIA – Marcus Randolph plays basketball with decisiveness. That showed up Wednesday night at Saint Joseph’s.

When this mediocre Spiders’ season ends, likely soon based on their inability to win away from the Robins Center (2-13), there will be evaluations of what’s to come for this program. Randolph, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, will be part of the foundation upon which next season’s team is built.

Because he is decisive. The rest can be developed.

Randolph off the bench Wednesday and, in a homecoming game, stuck out as a Spider who was very interested in competing. The former Philadelphia Catholic League star scored a career-high 15 with 6 assists and 4 rebounds in 27 minutes.

Randolph hit four 3-pointers, got a driving shot blocked, committed three turnovers. Not all positive offensive contributions were they, but he was an active, aggressive Spider on a night those were few.

Saint Joseph’s knocked back UR early with guards who took the ball to the basket and finished. The Hawks led 7-0, then 23-13, and eventually by 21 with 11:22 left on the way to an 83-67 win.

Saint Joseph’s had lost four straight games, allowing 88 (VCU) and 89 (St. Bonaventure) in the last two. UR (14-16, 7-10 Atlantic 10) scored 28 in the first half on 35.5% shooting.

Neal Quinn, Richmond’s 7-footer, worked his way in the lane for 15 points and 6-7 redshirt freshman Aidan Noyes (9 points) gave the Spiders an unexpected and quick first-half push against the Hawks' zone.

Otherwise, UR looked a bit stale with the ball. While defending, they were repeatedly broken down by guards Erik Reynolds (33), Lynn Greer (20) and Cameron Brown (14) of the Hawks (14-16, 8-10 A-10).

“The main thing is that they are really good one-one players,” said Peter Thomas, Richmond’s interim coach. “And what makes them different, especially Reynolds, is they’re good one-on-one players who can really shoot off the dribble from 3.”

But those guards have been often disrupted this season, as the Saint Joseph’s record reflects.

The Spiders gear up for Saturday’s 12:30 pm. meeting with George Mason (18-12, 10-7 A-10) at the Robins Center (the USA Network will televise). Before Richmond's final regular-season game, it will honor seniors Tyler Burton, Andre Gustavson, Matt Grace, Connor Crabtree and Gabe Arizin.

”This game on Saturday will be for the seniors,” said Thomas. “They’ve poured into Richmond basketball for four and five years and have meant so much to the program that they deserve our best effort on Saturday. I’m confident our guys will do that.”

