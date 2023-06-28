Mik Aoki’s interesting personal past led to an intriguing professional journey that brought him to the University of Richmond as baseball coach.

Aoki, named Spiders coach on June 22, was born in Yokohama, Japan, raised in Plymouth, Mass., and attended college at Davidson, outside of Charlotte, N.C.

Aoki, 54, formerly directed programs at Notre Dame and Boston College, and comes to UR after four years at Morehead State, located near Lexington, Ky.

His mother grew up in Plymouth, Mass., and married a Japanese man studying in the U.S., where they briefly lived before relocating to Yokohama, the hometown of Aoki’s father, and then Tokyo. Aoki’s father died when Aoki was 8. His mother determined she would return with her son to the U.S., to be closer to her family.

Mikio "Mik" Aoki (A-OH-kee) and his mother moved back to Plymouth, Mass., “and from the age of 8, that is where I grew up,” said Aoki.

He developed into an infielder with some power, and viewed Davidson’s invitation as a chance to experience a part of the country apart from New England. Looking back, Aoki believes he made a wise choice, academically and athletically.

“That’s it in a nutshell. Just like everyone’s story, it has some unique things to it,” said Aoki, who played at Davidson 1987-90.

Aoki’s name appears in the Davidson baseball record book as one of the program’s premier home-run hitters. He hit 13 in 1988, including a pair of grand slams. His offensive strength does not necessarily reflect the coaching approach of Aoki, who was Boston College’s pitching coach before elevating to Eagles head coach.

Even though UR’s Pitt Field is very homer-friendly, “really what I like is an offense that is about run production,” said Aoki. “I think you do that based on a whole lot of things, not the least of which is personnel.”

He wants the Spiders to score in a variety of ways, while having power in the lineup. There will be windy days, and cold days, when home runs are less likely. Aoki projects UR being able to score by stringing together hits, moving runners, and stealing bases.

“You need some guys who can slug, and then you’ve got to have those glue guys in your lineup,” he said.

This philosophy was shaped first when Aoki coached at Manchester Community College, in Manchester, N.H., and then Ohio and Dartmouth as an assistant. Aoki became Columbia’s head coach in 1999 for five years. Then it was on to the BC staff as pitching coach, Eagles’ head coach for four years, and nine years as Notre Dame’s coach.

Aoki’s Irish were competitive in the Big East and the ACC, but reached the NCAA tournament only once, and his contract was not renewed following the 2019 season. He shifted immediately to Morehead State of the Ohio Valley Conference, which is competitively comparable to the Atlantic 10 Conference. So why move to UR?

“I would tell you that when you look at the University of Richmond and you look at Morehead State, and you look at (what UR has) both on the academic end of things as well as the institutional end of things …” said Aoki, who led teams to two NCAA tournaments in 22 years as a head coach.

Players he coached at Morehead State, which captured the 2023 OVC regular-season title and went 36-20, made the decision to move very difficult, said Aoki. But “at the end of the day, I think the thing that kind of swayed me more than anything was that I feel like there is a little bit more brand recognition at Richmond, and the academic prestige of the place attracted me,” he said.

Aoki noted that UR reminds him of Davidson, and when he chose Davidson, “I wasn’t looking to compromise the academic side simply for the athletic side.” Aoki said he feels academics and athletics can be partners that mutually benefit one another.

The Spiders also had this going for them, in Aoki’s view: “I feel really strongly that Richmond just hasn’t tapped into what it can be from a baseball standpoint. I think there’s so much potential there. I think there’s so much room for growth there.”

UR hasn’t qualified for the NCAA tournament since 2003, and the Spiders went 238-245-2 during the last 10 years under Coach Tracy Woodson, whose contract was not renewed.

“I think after a full assessment of the program, particularly during my six years here, and the direction it was headed and where we’ve been, I just thought the time was right for a change in direction and some new energy and a new leader,” said John Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics.

Like Aoki, Hardt thinks the Spiders are set up to accomplish greater success than they have had. Aoki said he sees the possibility of Richmond becoming the “standard-bearer” of A-10 baseball.

Aoki played through a coaching change at Davidson, and has on multiple occasions taken over groups of players he did not recruit. Those experiences will be helpful at UR, Aoki believes.

“I’ve got really good empathy for what the kids … are going through,” he said. “I do think there’s anxiety and stress that goes with these transitions. I’m going to ease that as much as I can.”

