In this college sports transfer era, players commonly face former teams. University of Richmond shortstop Mikey Kluska experienced this in early March, when West Virginia visited the Spiders.

Kluska, a two-year starter for West Virginia, shifted to Richmond prior to this school year after batting .239 (42 games in 2021) and .213 (50 games 2022) for the Mountaineers of the Big 12 Conference.

“For me, I just took it as every other game, prepared the same and tried to have the same mentality,” said Kluska. “Obviously when the game started, there were some emotions.”

Those Mountaineers who were familiar with Kluska as a former WVU infielder may not have recognized him, from a statistically standpoint. He leads UR with a .341 batting average. Kluska has at least one hit in 18 of his 24 games, including one (with an RBI) in Richmond’s 7-3 victory over West Virginia.

“I made a lot of adjustments,” said Kluska, a 6-foot-1 190-pound junior. “At the end of the day, hitting is hitting, no matter what pitching you're facing. You have to have a good swing that you can repeat and be on the barrel a lot, so I made a lot of adjustments over the summer and over the fall.”

Since starting the season going 2 for 2 at Alabama, Kluska has been a down-in-the-order spark for the Spiders, and down in the order is where he’ll stay, according to UR coach Tracy Woodson.

“Everybody keeps saying, ‘Are you going to move him up?’ I said, ‘No, we’re going to leave him right in the nine hole,’” said Woodson. “I’m not going to mess up what he’s doing. He gives us another guy who can get on base in the bottom of the order.”

In 2021, Kluska was named to the Big 12’s all-freshman team. That 12-man team included three players from Texas and three from TCU, along with representatives of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Kluska, who is from White Sulpher Springs, W.Va., arrived at WVU after he spent time at IMG Academy, a school and training ground in Bradenton, Fla., for aspiring professionals in various sports.

So Kluska is accustomed to being involved in a high competition level.

“We knew he was going to be solid defensively and anything he could bring offensively to us was a bonus,” said Woodson. “The one thing I did say is he hit (.239) in the Big 12. This is not the Big 12, and he’s been really good.”

The Spiders (11-14) begin Atlantic 10 Conference competition Friday at 2 p.m. against visiting Saint Joseph’s (8-12).

“I think they’ve learned that they’re competitive on the weekends. The pitching’s gotten a ton better,” Woodson, the Benedictine graduate who is in his 10th year at UR, said of his team. “Struggled a little bit with the bats, but hopefully Friday it starts out and our guys realize how serious it gets once conference starts.”

The three-game set continues Saturday (1 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) at Pitt Field. The Spiders were picked to finish third in the A-10’s preseason poll.

“As soon as I got here, I knew we were going to have a very talented team,” said Kluska. “I think we have disappointed ourselves a little bit this season so far. We’ve come up short on some games we know we should win.

“But it’s also a positive because I feel like in a lot of the games, it was just one minor mistake that cost us. So I feel every time we play, we’re coming together as a full group, so I think it’s looking really good and I’m optimistic about how the rest of the season goes.”

The Spiders are in the midst of a five-game homestand. Following that, Richmond will play eight consecutive road games, including an April 11 date at No. 5 Virginia.

Though the Spiders lead the A-10 in batting average (.309), Woodson is unimpressed, feeling his hitters, as a group, are capable of more as the 24-game league schedule (eight three-game series) unfolds.

“I think (the A-10) is wide open,” said Woodson. “I don’t think there’s one team that’s head and shoulders above anybody.”

The A-10 tournament will be played at The Diamond May 23-27, with VCU as host.

From the Archives: Richmond shops and shoppers of the past