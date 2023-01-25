NCAA bids have been slipping for A-10, and this season won't interrupt trend

Mike Rhoades presented a motivational message and passionate plea at Atlantic 10 Conference media day, the conference's preseason gathering in Brooklyn. N.Y.

There, the buzz around the league was that it seemed positioned to advance three or four of its 15 teams to the 2023 NCAA tournament.

There were new coaches – Frank Martin at Massachusetts and Archie Miller at Rhode Island – with successful track records. A new member – Loyola Chicago - arrived as a consistent winner. A-10 traditional brands appeared to be in sturdy positions. Dayton, Saint Louis and VCU were viewed as the conference’s top three teams, and best bets for NCAA tournament qualification.

“This is the biggest thing. We can talk all we want. We all got to take care of our nonconference,” said Rhoades, the VCU coach, said in Brooklyn of pre-A-10 games. “Because the way the big-timers have created this now, and the NET, is we’ve got to go out and we’ve got to take care of nonconference games.

“Seventy percent is the number they talk about in the meetings, and all that stuff. I’m not afraid to throw that on the table. If we all take care of 70% of our (nonconference) games played, and the better teams … you play a really tough schedule and win 70% or darn close to it, now when we go on the road (in the A-10) and we don’t win that game on the road, it doesn’t kill you as much as it has the last couple of years.

“That’s the key, man. That’s the key. We’ve got to go nonconference and we’ve got to make a huge statement as a league. We have teams that can do that. We have coaches that can do it, and who have already done it at other places they’ve been. But that’s the key for our league.”

Right around Christmas, bruising reality set in. The A-10’s most well regarded teams, in general, did not take care of nonconference business against rigorous competition as Rhoades hoped.

"I'd say this is probably the least impressive nonconference (performance) that we've had since I've been here," Richmond coach Chris Mooney, hired in 2005, said of the 15 A-10 teams as a group.

The fallout: the A-10 could be a one-bid league, with only its champion/automatic qualifier reaching the NCAA tournament. That has not happened since 2005.

It’s still conceivable that top-tier A-10 teams VCU, Dayton or Saint Louis could roll through the remainder of their conference schedules, lose in the A-10 tournament final, and receive consideration for at-large bids. But there will certainly not be three or four A-10 teams playing in the NCAA tournament, as the league desired.

Dayton, at No. 69, was the league's top-ranked team in the NET as of Wednesday.

The conference’s representation has dwindled over the past several NCAA tournaments. Two A-10 teams participated in each of the last three national championship playoffs following an 11-year stretch during which a minimum of three league teams annually played in the NCAAs. Five qualified in 2013, and six made it in 2014.

The fluctuation in league NCAA bids is due in part to the A-10 departures of Temple (1984-2013), Xavier (1997-2012) and Butler (2013), which were steady NCAA tournament participants. And, as Rhoades and Mooney have noted in recent years, it’s become increasingly difficult for A-10 teams to boost nonconference portfolios by scheduling opponents from superior leagues, for various reasons.

The primary factor: Teams from major conferences play more league games than they formerly did, and that increased obligation has reduced the opportunities for A-10 members to face them.

The Spiders joined the A-10 for the 2001-02 season, and the Rams became affiliated for the 2012-13 season. Here’s the A-10’s NCAA bid breakdown over those years:

2002 (1) Xavier

2003 (3) Dayton, Saint Joseph’s, Xavier

2004 (4) Dayton, Richmond, Saint Joseph’s, Xavier

2005 (1) George Washington

2006 (2) George Washington, Xavier

2007 (2) George Washington, Xavier

2008 (3) Saint Joseph’s, Temple, Xavier

2009 (3) Dayton, Temple, Xavier

2010 (3) Richmond, Temple, Xavier

2011 (3) Richmond, Temple, Xavier

2012 (4) St. Bonaventure, Saint Louis, Temple, Xavier

2013 (5) Butler, La Salle, Saint Louis, Temple, VCU

2014 (6) Dayton, George Washington, Massachusetts, Saint Joseph’s, Saint Louis, VCU

2015 (3) Davidson, Dayton, VCU

2016 (3) Dayton, Saint Joseph’s, VCU

2017 (3) Dayton, Rhode Island, VCU

2018 (3) Davidson, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure

2019 (2) Saint Louis, VCU

2021 (2) St. Bonaventure, VCU

2022 (2) Davidson, Richmond