New indoor baseball facility provides Spiders with 24-7 workout window

University of Richmond infielder Jake Elbeery attends class first thing most weekday mornings. During breaks before lunch, he heads over the newest building on campus.

There, Elbeery polishes his baseball swing against a pitching machine before returning to academic obligations.

This easy-in, easy-out practice session in modern quarters would not have been possible before the early-January opening of the Spiders’ indoor training facility, located next to Pitt Field. Elbeery said that on a recent Saturday, he was taking some voluntary batting practice at 7 a.m.

“I know other guys come in at night to get some work in,” said Elbeery, a resident of North Andover, Mass., who batted .323 with 5 homers and 44 RBI last year as a freshman. “We can get in here any time we want, and that’s big for us.”

The 3,667 square-foot brick building features a pair of batting cages and pitching mounds, and includes enough space to conduct infield drills.

Elbeery and his teammates congregated at the indoor training facility Thursday afternoon, when rain would have made preseason outdoor baseball activity both uncomfortable and dangerous.

Prior to the opening of the new training facility, located down the left-field line of UR’s ballpark, the Spiders held indoor workouts in an area of the Robins Center the players referred to as “The Dungeon,” or at off-campus businesses with batting cages, pitching mounds, and areas for infield practice.

“The Dungeon” was a cramped spot that wasn’t nearly as comfortable or well lit as the new facility, Elbeery said. Richmond players are now able to get double the practice in significantly less time, he added.

“Pitchers can get a lot of work done in this place, too, where in ‘The Dungeon,’ it wasn’t as good, there just wasn’t as much space,” said Elbeery.

When the Spiders traveled off-campus to work out, “We were renting, we were paying for those places,” said UR coach Tracy Woodson, a former big-league player from Benedictine who’s in his 10th year as UR coach.

Now, the Spiders just walk to their field, and into the new building that’s adjacent to the home bullpen and a short distance from Westhampton Lake. Garage doors on each side of the structure can be opened to allow for air flow on comfortable weather days.

“In the last week, our players have used this place night-time, in the morning before class,” said Woodson. “It’s just amazing. Our guys are living in here.”

That was hyperbole by the coach, but his point is that all Spiders have 24-7 access to the training facility, and they have not been hesitant to visit for some swings or a game of catch at unusual hours.

The baseball training facility helps Spiders baseball now and later, according to Woodson. It demonstrates a commitment to the sport from the school that can’t go unnoticed by recruits, he believes.

In addition to the training facility, UR built a seating area amid a terrace beyond the outfield fence, where many fans would observe games while standing in a parking lot, or while seated in lawn chairs. New rest rooms were also built in the vicinity. Additional upgrades to Pitt Field are being considered by the school, according to Woodson.

The Spiders open their 2023 season with a three-game series at Alabama slated to start Feb. 17. Richmond’s home schedule begins with a three-game series versus Yale Feb. 24-26. UR comes off a 30-26 year (11-13 A-10).