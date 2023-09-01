When Kyle Wickersham studies video of what his quarterback presentation is supposed to look like, he goes first to the Joe Mancuso file.

Mancuso played quarterback at the University of Richmond 2018-21 as a 6-foot-4 215-pounder. He was not bashful about running inside power plays out of a spread formation, and the Spiders’ coaching staff endorsed that initiative. Mancuso, a three-year starter, was the first Richmond player to throw for more than 5,500 yards and rush for more than 1,500.

Wickersham, a 6-3, 225-pound redshirt sophomore, makes his debut as the Spiders’ starting quarterback against visiting Morgan State Saturday night at 6 (televised by NBC Sports Washington). For a hint on what UR offense will look like with a new QB, a pair of new co-coordinators and a new QB coach, consider Wickersham’s choice of study subjects.

“Joe Mancuso’s a great quarterback to look at when it comes to power reads,” said Wickersham, a resident of Metairie, La. He attempted seven passes last season, when he backed up graduate transfer Reece Udinski.

Wickersham said he also analyzed video of Udinski, who completed 73% and passed for 3,614 yards in his lone season as a Spider. “You can always watch his film and learn something from that,” said Wickersham.

Udinski’s quick decision making and knack of knowing where to throw the ball stick out to Wickersham.

“That’s something I really tried to learn this summer,” said Wickersham. He believes he improved that aspect of his game during August practices.

“Not holding onto reads too much and just letting it rip,” said Wickersham. “Just being more confident, I think. And I think confidence does come over time in doing it.”

Udinski rarely ran. Mancuso frequently did. UR coach Russ Huesman said he’d like Wickersham to carry the ball about 10 times a game this season, though there may be more QB runs on some days and fewer on others.

Wickersham was used as an inside runner often through preseason practices and scrimmages, and his passing sweet spot seemed to be short-to-intermediate routes.

Richmond's staff considered exploring the transfer portal for a quarterback following last season, during which Udinski played very well as a grad transfer, leading the Spiders to a 9-4 record and their first trip to the FCS playoffs since 2016. But Wickersham's showing through 15 spring sessions convinced Huesman that the best option was in-house.

“Kyle, like any young quarterback, he has his ups and downs, but he’s a talented player,” said Huesman. “It’ll be interesting to see how he responds to the first game here. But I like his mentality and makeup. I think we’re going to be OK there.

“Everybody points to the quarterback, and when we recruited Kyle Wickersham, we felt like he could be really special."

Wickersham said his first commandment is “Take care of the ball." Translation: minimize turnovers. For the members of Richmond’s veteran offensive line, job one is taking care of Wickersham.

“Obviously, you want him to feel like he can be comfortable in the pocket, seeing the field better. We want to make sure we’re giving him time,” said Ryan Coll, a captain and offensive tackle. “At the end of the day, he’s got to be ready for whatever comes at him in a game, and it’s not always going to go perfect.”

In addition to Mancuso and Udinski, Wickersham has a more familiar QB mentor, his father. Jeff Wickersham started as quarterback at LSU for three seasons during the early 1980s and finished his career with 6,921 passing yards. That ranks third in program history.

“You’ve just got to remember this is the same game you’ve been playing since you were 6 years old,” said Wickersham. “It’s just you’ve got more people and everyone’s grown up.”

The new quarterback coach is Jacob Huesman, the coach’s son, and the new co-coordinators are receivers coach Winston October (play-caller) and offensive line coach Adam Ross.

Of those coordinators, Huesman said, “I think they’ve really meshed well together. Feel good about those guys and working together and having the ability to call plays and game plan.”

