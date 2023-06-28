Out of the shadows and into public view on Wednesday emerged a Name, Image and Likeness collective associated with University of Richmond men’s basketball program.

In a Facebook post, UR benefactor Paul Queally announced the collective. Before Wednesday, there had been no collective linked to UR that had been publicly identified or explained, though the men’s basketball coach at the school, Chris Mooney, told The Times-Dispatch in an early-June interview that one existed.

Mooney in that interview questioned the value of making collective details public. VCU and several other Atlantic 10 Conference schools have directly or indirectly promoted collectives linked to their programs.

Wednesday’s announcement of “The Spiders’ Collective” comes after VCU administrators, coaches, student-athletes and stakeholders met Monday night in a virtual town hall to share information regarding the “HAVOC Unlimited Collective.”

The formation of that VCU-connected collective was announced in February and is led by Rodney Ashby, a former VCU basketball player and the Rams’ radio analyst.

According to the Facebook post by Queally, a UR graduate (Class of 1986) who has donated millions to the school, “The Spiders’ Collective” was formed earlier this year and involves “a small group of individuals.” There is no mention in his announcement about NIL opportunities for Spiders’ student-athletes apart from men’s basketball players.

“Coach Mooney has worked closely with (the collective) to allocate dollars to both (current) and new players,” Queally wrote. “We are confident that our fully funded NIL pool is highly competitive within the A-10, including VCU’s recent disclosure of its existing and aspirational pool.”

During Monday night’s virtual town hall explaining the “HAVOC Unlimited Collective,” Ashby said the organization set a $500,000 fundraising goal for the collective by February 2024, its one-year anniversary. The collective currently has a little more than $200,000 in commitments, according to information shared during the town hall.

Queally wrote: “Our plan all along has been to prefund our NIL, focus on building next year’s team and then go out to the broader Spider community to build The Spiders’ Collective for future years. Spiders’ Collective donors will earn the opportunity to participate in a wide range of promotional activities ranging from unique team apparel, meet and greets with both players and coaches, selective pre-game festivities and team travel.”

He also wrote that the Spiders’ Collective “has hired a firm to help draft player contracts to ensure that all parties are properly protected. The same firm will assist us (in) developing a broader marketing plan to approach other loyal Spider fans who would like to contribute.”

The $15 million Queally Athletics Center, which supports Richmond men's and women's basketball, opened in 2020. Queally contributed a $7.5 million lead gift to launch the fundraising efforts for that practice facility.

UR's campus also includes Queally Hall, part of the Robins School of Business, and the Queally Center, the school's headquarters for admissions, financial aid and career services.

Mooney said in the early June interview with The Times-Dispatch that the collective strategy involves “everyone on the team” having access to NIL opportunities. Mooney also said that “probably similar to the budgets, an ACC school versus an A-10 school, I would have to assume that there’s (an NIL) disparity.”

