The University of Richmond needs a collective to help with name, image and likeness opportunities for its men’s basketball players, Coach Chris Mooney said earlier this season. He added that it’s something that “we’re looking into.”

The Spiders do not have a booster-led NIL group with which they work at this time. The initiative remains under discussion, a school spokesperson said Tuesday.

VCU, a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference with Richmond, as of Tuesday works with the HAVOC Unlimited Collective, a new group formed to assist the Rams with NIL matters.

Mooney, who’s in his 18th year at UR, said when he addressed the topic earlier this season that friends of Richmond basketball interested in starting an NIL collective were analyzing the mechanics of a potential arrangement. That's still the case.

Mooney left no doubt that he believes a collective is necessary.

"It's just like another part of the checklist, whereas if you don't have those things, you're just quickly behind," he said. "I think it'll certainly be something that needs to happen."

When UR announced its football signing class in December, coach Russ Huesman said none of the incoming recruits to the FCS program "asked us about name, image and likeness. It really is not a factor for us."

Collectives comprised of boosters who essentially act as NIL brokers have become common among Division I schools, particularly in men's basketball and the FBS. Collectives present opportunities that lead to compensation for student-athletes.

Richmond announced a "Spider Name, Image and Likeness Initiative" in 2021 to help student-athletes understand NIL opportunities. It involves guidance in "decision-making, strategy, marketing and communications, brand identification and management, prospecting and negotiations" from UR's Robins School of Business and School of Law, according to the school.

UR also partners with companies that help student-athletes find NIL opportunities. Additionally, Spiders have access to NIL advice through a firm associated with the A-10.

According to Mooney, none of the three transfers Richmond added following last season - 7-foot Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford), 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel) - was drawn to UR by the possibility of NIL earning potential.

By NCAA rules, boosters cannot use NIL activity, or promise it, to induce a student-athlete to enroll at a school or remain at one.

