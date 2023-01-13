No exceptions: Chris Mooney's Spiders always have a Richmonder

The emergence of Jason Nelson as a key figure in the University of Richmond basketball program extends a trend.

Nelson, a redshirt freshman from John Marshall High, is the latest link in a chain of players from the Richmond area who have excelled as Spiders during the tenure of Coach Chris Mooney.

Mooney was hired in the spring of 2005, and since then, each year there has been at least one player from the Richmond area in his program. And if you put these former UR standouts together, they’d make a pretty good seven-man rotation of locals:

Ryan Butler (Douglas Freeman), Justin Harper (Meadowbrook), Darien Brothers (Benedictine), Trey Davis (Benedictine), De'Monte Buckingham (Henrico), Nick Sherod (St. Christopher’s), and Nelson.

When high-school prospects show interest in a nearby school, "you have the ability to know many more people who are coaching them or advising them and they see everything your program is doing from the front row," Mooney said. "Each party, the recruit and the school, can get to know each other much more thoroughly."

The case could be made that guard ShawnDre’ Jones and forward Grant Golden belong in the group, too.

The 5-foot-10 Jones (1,608 points 2013-17) was born in Richmond, attended Sandston's Elko Middle School, and relocated to the Houston area - Richmond, Texas - for family reasons a few days before he started high school. Jones' familiarity with UR helped make him a Spider.

Likewise, the 6-10 Golden (2,246 points 2016-22) was born in Richmond, but with his family moved to Winchester. Golden played high school ball in Maryland.

Nelson, a 5-10 starting point guard, averages about 10 points for the Spiders and the roots of Richmond area players in the Mooney Era began growing with Butler, a 6-6 wing who was Mooney’s first signee at UR.

Butler redshirted in Mooney’s first Richmond season of 2005-06, but went on to start 94 of his 132 games played. Butler exemplified the versatility Mooney desires in players. He could make 3-pointers and handle the ball, but was also fairly comfortable playing inside, on offense and defense.

Next, a taller version of Butler arrived at UR. Harper, 6-10, was a late-bloomer who scored 1,457 career points 2007-11, helped drive the Spiders to NCAA tournament appearances in 2010 and 2011, and played some in the NBA for Orlando, Detroit and Philadelphia.

Brothers (1,274 points 2009-13) specialized in 3-pointers, hitting 40% during his career. The 6-5 Davis, a three-year starter, majored in defense. Buckingham, 6-4, was named the 2017 A-10 rookie of the year, and left UR after his sophomore season for California State Bakersfield. He ended his college career at UNC Greensboro.

Sherod, one of the finest shooters in UR history, scored 1,415 points 2016-22, despite a pair of serious knee injuries.

Numerous recruits from the Richmond area picked the Spiders and stood out before Mooney took over the program and after the Robins Center opened for the 1972-73 season.

Among them are Michael Perry, a Thomas Jefferson grad who is fourth on the Spiders’ all-time scoring list (2,145 points 1977-81), and Peter Woolfolk, a Jefferson-Huguenot-Wythe grad who anchored some of Richmond’s top teams during the 1980s. Mike Winiecki (Monacan High) averaged 17.6 points and 8.1 rebounds, with 53 blocks, in 1989, when he was a UR senior captain.