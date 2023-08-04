The veteran coach and the new quarterback were on the same page Friday morning. That was a good sign as the University of Richmond began preseason practice.

Huesman said he set his alarm before turning in, and was awake an hour before it activated, ready to hit the road. He told his wife, Amy, “Ah, couldn’t sleep. I’m going in.”

Wickersham was similarly stoked.

“I was up all night just thinking about this, in a good way, though,” he said. “I was just so excited to get out here and play football again.”

Huesman said that he began getting “antsy” two weeks ago.

“I couldn’t wait for it to get here and normally, you’re like, ‘Oh man, let me just milk out some more summer,’” he said.

Huesman began his coaching career in 1982, as a graduate at Chattanooga, his alma mater.

“I get to do a whole lot more than I did in ’82. In ’82, I basically just stood around,” said Huesman, 63 and in his seventh year as UR coach. “Now, if I don’t like a drill, I can stop it. Do whatever I want.”

Wickersham, a 6-foot-3 225-pounder from Metairie, La., watched from the sideline the last two seasons, when quarterbacks Joe Mancuso (2021) and Reece Udinski (2022) led the Spiders.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been in position to where I can play football, and now it’s here, and I’m very excited for it,” said Wickersham.

This pronounced eagerness to start preseason practice may seem misplaced. UR’s program could, after all, be viewed as one in transition.

Richmond made the FCS playoffs last year for the first time since 2016, but lost its star quarterback (Udinski), top rusher (Aaron Dykes), top three receivers, and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Yet Huesman sees great promise in this 11-game schedule (maybe because its degree of difficulty appears to be quite manageable). The Spiders will be a case study in how much a pair of experienced lines can carry a team breaking in new “skill” players and co-offensive coordinators Winston October and Adam Ross.

Richmond held its first team meeting Thursday. The Spiders discussed last season’s 9-4 finish (6-2 CAA Football), the first-round playoff victory, and what they mean moving forward.

“The standard has been set because of last year,” said Marlem Louis, a defensive lineman and senior captain. “It’s playoffs or nothing.”

The fall will answer a question regarding The VMI Effect and how it helped sweep the Spiders into the 2022 postseason. Their offense last year was coordinated by, and their QBs coached by, Billy Cosh, formerly of VMI’s staff and now on the Western Michigan staff.

Udinski, a VMI graduate, passed for 3,614 yards and 29 touchdowns with 5 interceptions in his lone year as a Spider. He won the Dudley Award, which annually goes to Virginia's best Division I player.

UR ranked No. 13 among FCS teams with an average of 282.5 passing yards and scored 31 points per game. Richmond’s top receiver from 2022, Jakob Herres, came from VMI, where he was an All-American.

The Spiders essentially start over in those spots, with elevated expectations associated with what The VMI Effect influenced. Was that success just a blip?

Huesman thinks not.

“We’ve got to compete for championships. We’ve got to be in the playoffs and we’ve got to do damage in the playoffs,” he said. “That bar's been set, the standard’s set, and there’s no going back.”

The Spiders open on Sept. 2 against Morgan State at Robins Stadium. The Bears come off a 4-7 season and were picked fourth among six teams in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll.

Richmond was picked third in the CAA Football preseason poll.

PHOTOS: Richmond vs William & Mary football