Darius Stokes recently became an assistant basketball coach at Army West Point, highlighting once again the upward mobility of those who occupied support positions on coach Chris Mooney’s University of Richmond staff.

For the past two years, Stokes worked as the Spiders’ basketball video coordinator (2021-22) and director of program development (2022-23). The former Iowa and Fairleigh Dickinson forward is the latest of a line of former UR aides who elevated in the college basketball industry.

Among others who were directors of Richmond basketball operations, video coordinators, or filled other noncoaching roles in Mooney’s office, and their current jobs:

Jamaal Brunt (Penn State associate head coach), Rob Jones (Liberty associate head coach), Steve Thomas (DePaul assistant coach), Peter Thomas (Richmond assistant coach), Will Gipe (Richmond assistant coach), Kim Lewis (Mercer assistant coach), Kevin Smith (Charlotte assistant coach), Tommy Strine (IUPUI assistant coach), Marcus Jenkins (Minnesota assistant coach).

Some were elevated to UR assistants before leaving the Spiders.

The Mooney coaching tree is extensive in part because he has been at UR since 2005. But it also seems unarguable that he has an eye for finding up-and-coming coaches.

Perhaps the most striking example is James Adams. He worked as the Spiders’ basketball video coordinator 2019-20 and 2020-21. Adams went from that position to head coach at Division III Saint Elizabeth University in Morristown, New Jersey.

A web of connections steered Adams to the UR video vacancy, for which he did not seem a natural fit.

He had been a Division II assistant basketball coach, but Adams’ competition background was in track. At the University of South Carolina, he was an accomplished long jumper and triple jumper. Adams did not play hoops at the school.

“I definitely knew my story was unique … I always get asked that question, ‘Why basketball and not track?’” Adams, who grew up in West Orange, New Jersey, said this week. “I kind of describe it as track was something I was good at, but basketball was always my passion. I always loved basketball and wanted to be around the sport.”

He began competing in track during high school to stay in shape for basketball, excelled in track, and left basketball to concentrate on track as a senior. Adams went on to South Carolina, from which he graduated in 2014 with a major in sport and entertainment management and a minor in business administration.

Mooney recognized Adams' athletics experience as a potential benefit for Spiders basketball.

“He thought my track background could lead to me seeing the game a little bit differently as opposed to being a former college (basketball) player,” said Adams. “We sat down and had our conversations, and he gave me the opportunity.”

The history of Mooney’s staff producing quality college coaches “was part of the selling point,” Adams, 30, said of his drive to land the job at UR. “Coach Mooney was really a program guy and he developed (coaches). That was a big part of it because I knew I wanted to coach and eventually have my own program.”

Though Adams wasn’t coaching at UR, being able to see behind the scenes of an Atlantic 10 Conference program gave him a sense of how the entire operation worked, particularly preparation for practices and games, he said.

Mooney’s routine since he arrived at Richmond includes spending one-on-one time with each of his Spiders apart from the regular interaction as coach and player. And that is something that Adams does, modeling Mooney’s approach.

“Player relationships. I meet with my guys twice a month on an individual basis, talking to them about life, things outside of basketball," Adams said. "It’s been a hit with my guys. They really feel they’re valued, the same way the Richmond guys are.”

Notes: Canadian Matt Grace, a 6-foot-9 forward who spent the past five seasons with the Spiders, signed with the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The league’s 2022 rosters included 71% Canadians. Former UR forward Nathan Cayo, also a Canadian, will play for the CEBL’s Montreal Alliance for a second season after averaging 12.2 points and 5 rebounds last season.

This year’s CEBL schedule opens May 26. The CEBL season runs through August and is comprised of 10 home games and 10 away games for each team.

Marcus Randolph, a 6-5 guard who played at UR the past two seasons, has reportedly transferred to Saint Peter’s. Randolph, a New Jersey resident who played rarely as a freshman and averaged 12.6 minutes and 3.3 points last season, entered the transfer portal April 18.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season