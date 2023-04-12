Play word association with a University of Richmond football fan and submit “Northern Iowa.”

Easy response. The Spiders played one of their most dramatic games in program history there. They won 21-20 on a touchdown and PAT with 14 seconds left at the UNI-Dome in the 2008 FCS semifinals on the way to the national championship. UR trailed 20-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

Maybe Stefan Black will have “Northern Iowa” resonating with UR fans in an updated way. That’s where he spent the last two seasons as a starting cornerback. Now he’s a Spider, having transferred to Richmond in January, an unusual shift.

Not only is the geographic move from Iowa to Virginia different for a guy from Kansas City, Missouri. There aren’t many accomplished FCS players who transfer to other FCS schools and comparable programs. Multiple-year FCS starters who transfer typically elevate to the FBS level.

Three football aspects drew Black to Richmond, he said before Tuesday’s practice at Robins Stadium.

“First off, the attraction was how the team got to playoffs last year and made it to the second round,” said Black, a redshirt junior.

Black said he also noticed how the Spiders posted a shutout win over Davidson in the FCS tournament’s first round, rolling 41-0.

“That interested me, wanting to come and be part of a great defense,” said Black.

And then, Black feels his best self is exhibited while playing in a man-to-man system, and Northern Iowa was more of a zone-coverage team.

With that transfer package came “a beautiful campus, a great education, great people, and my first winter without snow,” Black said of Richmond. “That was nice.”

Black also considered Montana State, Samford and Stephen F. Austin after determining he would leave UNI and enter the transfer portal. In that mixing bowl, Richmond contacted Black, who is expected to be highly involved Saturday, when the Spiders play their spring game (no admission charge) at 1 p.m.

“He’s doing good. You can see he’s got a lot of experience. He’s played a lot of college football. He’s making plays,” UR coach Russ Huesman said of Black, a 6-foot 180-pounder who is not related to teammate Dante Black, a running back from Georgia.

Coming out of high school, Black was recruited by Army and several quality FCS programs.

Heading into the spring game, “I think everybody wants to see how well the quarterbacks play. How they handle the offense, take care of the football, those types of things (are) critical,” said Huesman, whose program must replace record-setting passer Reece Udinski.

Also on offense, Richmond has new co-coordinators, receivers coach Winston October and line coach Adam Ross. Billy Cosh, last season’s OC, moved to Western Michigan’s staff.

“It’s going good, pretty smooth,” Huesman said. “It looks like we’re very organized, our guys are playing hard on that side of the ball. You don’t see a whole lot of the mental mistakes ... I think we’re developing and moving along the way we want to.”

According to Huesman, the Spiders “stayed pretty healthy” through spring practice, which began on March 14. Several of the Richmond veterans have been held out of contact. With Huesman and his staff not needing to see what they can do, those regulars have been able to allow their bodies additional rest after a 2022 season in which the Spiders played 13 games, going 9-4, and 6-2 in CAA Football.

Richmond begins its season against visiting Morgan State on Sept. 2, and then visits Michigan State the following Saturday.

