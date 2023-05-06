It became clear early in Saturday’s Atlantic 10 Conference men’s lacrosse championship game that the winner would be required to demonstrate some offensive creativity.

The University of Richmond and High Point were Atlantic Sun Conference and then Southern Conference rivals before the formation of the A-10’s league last May. They knew one another way too well, and play defense way too intently, for this final to have been a free-flowing, high-scoring affair in front of 1,810 at Robins Stadium.

So the second-seeded Spiders generated some outside-the-box oomph on the way to their 15-8 win at Robins Stadium that secured the inaugural A-10 title and automatically sends UR to its fifth NCAA tournament since it started the sport in 2014.

The NCAA field will be announced Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Here's how UR (11-4) seized control on its way to the title:

- Lance Madonna made a move on a High Point defender that caused the Panther to stumble. Madonna had space and took advantage with a scoring rocket from 20 yards.

- Dalton Young, the A-10 offensive player of the year, scored while running toward midfield and getting knocked down.

- Long stick midfielder/defenseman Jake Kapp sprinted directly toward High Point’s goal after gaining possession in the first half and scored. Long stick midfielder/defenseman Tommy Stull did the same thing in the second half.

- Max Merklinger made a spin move 15 yards in front of the goal, losing the Panther guarding him, and scored.

Richmond's lead was 3-2 after a quarter and 6-3 at the break.

After UR gained the advantage with its pre-intermission shot-making ability, Richmond offense seemed to loosen up a click, as if some seal had been broken. Three quick goals in the third quarter gave the Spiders a 9-3 lead.

Zach Vigue and the defense fronting UR’s goalie kept things in order all afternoon.

High Point (9-8) arrived in this four-team tournament as the fourth seed, and then bounced top-seeded Saint Joseph’s 16-14 in the Thursday semifinals. The Panthers trailed 10-5 at halftime in that one, so the Spiders had no reason to feel comfortable ahead by three goals at halftime Saturday.

Richmond dropped the hammer on the Panthers in the third quarter, taking an 11-3 lead. High Point rallied late, but the Spiders improved their homefield record this season to 9-0.

UR previously advanced to the NCAA tournament as 2014 Atlantic Sun Conference championship, and as champion of the Southern Conference in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

These programs arrived with a history of meeting in conference title bouts. Richmond beat High Point to win the 2014 Atlantic Sun Conference title, lost to the Panthers in the 2015 Southern Conference championship game, beat High Point for the 2019 Southern Conference title, and lost to High Point in the 2021 Southern Conference title game.

